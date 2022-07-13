Witchford 96 have received the backing of main club sponsor Deanta, who will cover all of the club’s playing costs for the 2022-23 Cambridgeshire County League season. - Credit: Daniel Mason

A village football team has been helped to make a piece of club history amid concerns over the rising cost of playing.

Witchford 96 have received the backing of main club sponsor Deanta, who will cover all of the club’s playing costs for the 2022-23 Cambridgeshire County League season.

Deanta will also cover home pitch hire and winter training costs during the winter.

“The costs they will cover are easily between £1,500 - £2,000, which is a massive amount at our level,” Adam Richards, manager of Witchford 96, said.

“As a result, our first and reserve teams can now offer 'free' football to all of our players, meaning we do not charge any match fees for the first time ever.”

Adam Richards, manager of Witchford 96, said Deanta's support means the club will not charge match fees for the first time. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Deanta, which designs and manufactures internal doors, have previously sponsored Witchford 96’s kits, training wear and dugouts.

Their latest move is hoped to keep players at the club as it tries to progress on and off the pitch.

“Too many players across the club have expressed concerns on how the cost of football could impact them, and how they have had to reconsider playing as a result,” Richards added.

“This sponsorship from Deanta has ensured that everyone can continue to play, and hopefully makes Witchford 96 an even more attractive place for new players to join.”