Rachael Daniels (right) is taking on a charity skydive for the Road Victims Trust in memory of her friend Lauren Danks (left). - Credit: RACHAEL DANIELS

A friend of a Soham woman who was killed in a fatal crash is to complete a charity skydive in her memory.

Rachael Daniels has already raised £295 towards her £1,000 target for the Road Victims Trust following the death of her "best friend" Lauren Danks.

In November 2016, Lauren was killed on her way home from work by a drink driver.

Rachael Daniels, a friend of Soham crash victim Lauren Danks, is taking on a charity skydive for the Road Victims Trust in her memory. - Credit: GOFUNDME

The 22-year-old beauty therapist who worked at Elveden Center Parcs was struck from behind by another vehicle moments before her fatal crash on the A11 at Red Lodge.

Nelson Curtis, of High Street, Lakenheath, was jailed for seven years in 2017 after he pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

"Lauren was just 22 years old, beautiful and kind, with her whole life ahead of her," said Rachael, who chose the Road Victims Trust charity as it helps to support families who have been affected by fatal road traffic collisions.

Rachael Daniels and Lauren Danks on a night out. - Credit: RACHAEL DANIELS

"Her death has had a huge impact on me, along with her family who can't put into words the pain of losing her."

She added that the charity helped to support Lauren's family "from the moment she died by assigning a counsellor who visited them every single week for three years.

"They helped to guide them through it all, from the court case to answering many questions and to rebuild a new life together as a family."

This, Rachael says, is something that may not have been possible without their counsellor.

Rachael Daniels is taking on a charity skydive for the Road Victims Trust in memory of her friend Lauren Danks. - Credit: RACHAEL DANIELS

"Losing Lauren is something I've never been able to put into words, creating a loneliness I can't explain," she added.

"But I hope by doing this I can do her proud by raising awareness for such an important charity and to help fund the support for another family like hers."

To donate to Rachael's fundraiser, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rachael-daniels8