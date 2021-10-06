Published: 12:29 PM October 6, 2021

Kerry Bullen and Troi Baxter with their medals after setting a new Guinness World Record at the London Marathon. - Credit: Tom's Trust

For one marathon runner, the buzz of breaking a record to etch her name in the history books is as strong as ever.

Kerry Bullen, 48, from Burwell, aimed to run the London Marathon on October 3 while handcuffed to partner Troi Baxter in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record.

And that is exactly what the pair did.

“We are both still buzzing after Sunday and so pleased to have smashed the record to become Guinness World Record holders at an amazing event,” Kerry and Troi said.

Kerry and Troi receive their official Guinness World Records certificate at the London Marathon. - Credit: Tom's Trust

The double act finished the course in three hours, 30 minutes and eight seconds, smashing their initial target of under four hours and 30 minutes.

They also raised over £6,000 for children’s brain tumour charity, Tom’s Trust in memory of Tom Whiteley, who died aged nine-years-old from a brain tumour.

Kerry and Troi on their way to setting a new Guinness World Record at the London Marathon. - Credit: Tom's Trust

Kerry and Troi with their medals after completing the London Marathon. - Credit: Tom's Trust

Debs Whiteley, Tom’s mother who co-founded the charity, said: “We are so thrilled that Kerry and Troi smashed the world record.”

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/marathonhandcuffed.