Record breakers 'buzzing' after setting world best marathon time
- Credit: Tom's Trust
For one marathon runner, the buzz of breaking a record to etch her name in the history books is as strong as ever.
Kerry Bullen, 48, from Burwell, aimed to run the London Marathon on October 3 while handcuffed to partner Troi Baxter in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record.
And that is exactly what the pair did.
“We are both still buzzing after Sunday and so pleased to have smashed the record to become Guinness World Record holders at an amazing event,” Kerry and Troi said.
The double act finished the course in three hours, 30 minutes and eight seconds, smashing their initial target of under four hours and 30 minutes.
They also raised over £6,000 for children’s brain tumour charity, Tom’s Trust in memory of Tom Whiteley, who died aged nine-years-old from a brain tumour.
Debs Whiteley, Tom’s mother who co-founded the charity, said: “We are so thrilled that Kerry and Troi smashed the world record.”
To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/marathonhandcuffed.
Most Read
- 1 Corkers plan to restore factory to former glory
- 2 Museum hails 'very successful' annual ploughing match
- 3 Ely hand clinic treats patients closer to home
- 4 Magpas air ambulance base approved despite noise concerns
- 5 Man attempted to stab passer-by after argument with mum
- 6 Family pay tribute to grandfather, 60, killed in A1 motorcycle crash
- 7 Driver flees as crash leaves cyclist in her 60s hospitalised
- 8 Medieval to modern: 800-year-old church set for £950k transformation
- 9 Motorist left 'unable to get to work for two days' amid fuel crisis
- 10 Jail for burglar who threatened landlord with screwdriver