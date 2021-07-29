Published: 12:18 PM July 29, 2021

Kerry Bullen (left) and Troi Baxter will aim to set a Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon run while handcuffed at this year's London Marathon. - Credit: Tom's Trust

A woman is aiming to make history by setting a world record for running the fastest marathon while handcuffed.

Kerry Bullen of Burwell will look to set a Guinness World Record as she aims to complete the London Marathon for children’s brain tumour charity, Tom’s Trust.

Kerry will run the 26.2-mile course handcuffed to fellow runner Troi Baxter, having won places to take part in the October event.

“We’re regular runners but this latest challenge will be something completely different,” Kerry said.

“Our legs will be in sync but we’re struggling to work out a way to move our arms.”

Kerry, who has three children, chose to raise money for Tom’s Trust as her children went to school with Tom Whiteley, who died aged nine-years-old from a brain tumour.

The 48-year-old and Troi aim to complete the route in under four hours and 30 minutes, and are confident they can achieve the feat.

“We’ve managed a half marathon in handcuffs in one hour and 45 minutes, so we’re optimistic,” Kerry said.

“We wanted to do something that would on some level represent the struggles these children go through to recover from a brain tumour.

“We wanted to do something big to draw attention to the charity and the help it gives these children and their families.

“We’re so grateful to those who have said they’ll donate; we’re already out running regularly and we’re excited about the challenge.”

Kerry, who has run the London Marathon three times, is planning to run six major marathons with Troi this year, and hope to raise £5,000 for Tom’s Trust in the process.

Deborah Whiteley, Tom’s mother and founder of Tom’s Trust, said: “One in three children with a brain tumour will die, and there’s a big focus on life-saving treatments.

“But out of those that survive, 62 per cent will be left with lifelong disabilities such as blindness, hearing loss or learning disabilities.

“We can’t thank Kerry and Troi enough, and we will be there on the sidelines cheering them on.”

To donate, visit Kerry and Troi’s fundraising page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/marathonhandcuffed.