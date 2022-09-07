News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Cambridgeshire MPs axed in prime minister's Cabinet reshuffle

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 9:48 AM September 7, 2022
Cambridgeshire MPs Steve Barclay and Shailesh Vara

MPs Steve Barclay (left) and Shailesh Vara have been axed from their government roles following a reshuffle by new prime minister Liz Truss. - Credit: PA

Two of Cambridgeshire’s MPs will return to the backbenches after being axed from government. 

NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay, who was health secretary in Boris Johnson’s government, has been replaced by Therese Coffey in new prime minister Liz Truss’ Cabinet reshuffle. 

Writing on Twitter, Mr Barclay said: “After seven years in government, I am returning to the backbenches.  

Health Secretary Steve Barclay speaking before Cabinet reshuffle

North East Cambridgeshire MP Steve Barclay has returned to the backbenches after being removed from government. - Credit: James Manning/PA Wire/PA Images

“Thanks to all colleagues, both political & civil service, for their fantastic support. Wishing Liz Truss & her ministerial team every success for the future.” 

Shailesh Vara, MP for North West Cambridgeshire, has also been removed from Cabinet as Chris Heaton-Harris takes over as Northern Ireland Secretary. 

NW Cambs MP Shailesh Vara in Northern Ireland

Shailesh Vara, MP for North West Cambridgeshire, has been replaced as Northern Ireland Secretary. - Credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire/PA Images

Great privilege and honour to serve as Secretary of State at the Northern Ireland Office and work with some excellent people,” Mr Vara tweeted. 

“My best wishes to the new PM and I look forward to supporting the government from the backbenches.” 

Ms Truss succeeded Mr Johnson as prime minister on September 6. 

Stephen Barclay
Shailesh Vara
UK Government
Cambridgeshire

