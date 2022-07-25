News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Multiple crews across two counties tackle house blaze

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:24 PM July 25, 2022
Fire crews from Cambridgeshire and Norfolk tackled a house blaze in Bell's Drove between Welney and Littleport. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Multiple crews from Cambridgeshire and Norfolk tackled a fire which spread from a barbecue to a house. 

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Bell’s Drove between Welney and Littleport just after 5.40pm on Sunday, July 24 as the fire also spread to nearby homes. 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Gamlingay, the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade and Cottenham, along with crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, attended the incident.   

“Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving a house that had spread from a barbecue, with the fire spreading to neighbouring properties.” 

The spokesperson added: “Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets and returned to their stations by 11.15pm.” 

Crews from Outwell, Downham Market, Terrington, King’s Lynn and Hethersett also attended the blaze. 

The cause of the fire was accidental and it is believed nobody was hurt. 

