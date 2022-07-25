Gallery
'Hero' farmer praised after battling major village fire
John Elworthy and Daniel Mason
- Credit: Terry Harris
Farmer Paul Russell is being praised as the hero of the hour for helping to avert major damage when 100 acres of field, agricultural buildings and a stack caught fire.
Christchurch resident Graham Chappell described Mr Russell as “truly heroic’ for his efforts.
“He came out with some farm machine – with a big bucket on the front – and he was scooting round the village, shovelling soil, and digging channels to protect people’s homes,” said Mr Chappell.
“It was absolutely extraordinary.
“Paul single-handedly really made the difference and carried on with his work well into the night.”
Mr Chappell was in March when the fire broke out and his wife called to say the fire had broken out very close to their home.
When he got back to Christchurch, Mr Chappell was prevented from getting through by fire crews but was assured people were okay.
“It was a sense of relief,” said Mr Chappell. “But my wife was in a state of shock and feared for the worse as did neighbours beyond us.”
Mr Chappell said: “Eventually my wife was able to get out – but the smoke was intense.”
He said the fire had come within 10 metres of his house across the road.
“We were lucky we didn’t have conifers in front of the house else it could have been a different story,” he said.
Mr Chappell and his wife stayed with family in Welney overnight and has returned to his home this morning to begin clearing up after smoke poured through his windows.
“The scene is apocalyptic in many ways,” he said.
“But for Paul Russell and the fire service it could have been so much different.”
Multiple crews were called to the fire and aerial images capture the extent of the damage caused to the field on Euximoor Drove, Christchurch following the blaze on Sunday.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 3.41pm, crews were called to a fire involving standing crop on Euximoor Drove.
“Firefighters from Littleport, Ely, Soham, the north roaming fire engine, Stanground, Whittlesey, Wisbech, March, Manea, Chatteris, Ramsey, along with a crew from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service responded.
“The fire involved around 100 acres of field, agricultural buildings and a stack.”
One crew from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and RAF Lakenheath also attended, while one farmer used fire breaks from farm machinery to help put out the blaze.
Last night, the spokesperson added crews remained at the scene and kept “a watching brief over the incident”.
Also on Sunday, firefighters were also called to a house fire on Bell’s Drove near Welney.
Crews from Outwell, Downham Market, Terrington, King’s Lynn and Hethersett attended the blaze alongside Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service.
It is believed nobody was hurt.