SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer has welcomed £13m of funding for Cambridgeshire as part of the government's 'levelling up' plans. Pictured is Ms Frazer with Reverend Sue Giles, priest-in-charge at Holy Trinity church, Bottisham as part of her Covid community champion awards. - Credit: Lucy Frazer MP

MP Lucy Frazer believes residents in Cambridgeshire will be able to try and “fulfil their potential” as the county is due to receive over £13 million.

Cambridgeshire will get £13,871,811 as part of the government’s Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) to help ‘level up’ communities across the UK.

"It is fantastic that our area will receive £13,871,811 of funding as part of the government's UKSPF,” Ms Frazer, MP for SE Cambs, said.

“This can be used across a range of projects from supporting adults who lack basic numeracy skills, helping young people into good jobs, and regenerating our high streets.”

The money is part of the £2.6bn of levelling up funding to be awarded to communities across the country through the UKSPF.

It will be given to local leaders and authorities in particular areas, and can be used to help regenerate high streets, tackle economic decline and improving accessibility to education.

Ms Frazer said she will work with the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, district councils and other stakeholders to understand how the funding will be invested.

“In the past few weeks, I have been speaking with a number of communities in South East Cambridgeshire about the local projects which might benefit most from the investment available,” she added.

“This investment will help to local residents to fulfil their potential, while reducing regional inequalities.”

The UKSPF is a government-allocated fund which was first announced in 2017 to reduce inequalities in the UK and help ‘level up’ different communities.

Last year, the UK Community Renewal Fund was launched to bridge the gap between the end of funding from the European Union and the start of the UKSPF.

By 2024-25, it is hoped £1.5bn will be provided per year through the fund by using a specific formula, but details on how this will work have yet been confirmed.

To share your views on how the funds could be invested in your community within Cambridgeshire, email Ms Frazer at: lucy.frazer.mp@parliament.uk.

In February, Ms Frazer welcomed the news that Cambridgeshire was named as one of 55 education investment areas under the government’s ‘levelling up’ plans.