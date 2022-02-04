News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
MP welcomes new 'Levelling Up' plans for county's schools

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 6:00 AM February 4, 2022
South East Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer speaking to schoolchildren

SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer has welcomed the news that Cambridgeshire schools will receive more support as part of the government's 'Levelling Up' plans. - Credit: Lucy Frazer MP Office

Disadvantaged children and young people at schools in Cambridgeshire will receive extra support as part of new government plans. 

SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer welcomed the news that the county was named as one of 55 new education investment areas under plans to ‘level up’ education for disadvantaged children and young people in England. 

Education investment areas will aim to give talented children and young people from disadvantaged backgrounds access to learning in order to move into training or higher education. 

“The extra support Cambridgeshire will receive, including funding to help schools retain the best teachers and priority for new specialist sixth form free schools, is fantastic news,” said Ms Frazer. 

“I have pressed the government for further investment for education in our area and I am pleased that we will benefit under its plans for levelling up opportunity and life chances.”    

Schools will also be eligible for retention payments to help maintain teachers in high priority subjects, and will be able to access a pilot programme to improve pupil attendance. 

Education News
Lucy Frazer
Cambridgeshire

