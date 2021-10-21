News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

MP launches seventh inter-school debating competition

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:24 PM October 21, 2021    Updated: 3:34 PM October 21, 2021
MP Lucy Frazer has visited Ely College, King's Ely and Soham Village College during the first rounds of her inter-school comp

Lucy Frazer MP has visited Ely College, King's Ely and Soham Village College during the first rounds of her inter-school debating competition for secondary schools in her constituency. - Credit: Lucy Frazer MP

Lucy Frazer MP has launched her annual inter-school debating competition for secondary schools in her South East Cambridgeshire constituency. 

Now in its seventh year, Lucy visited Ely College, King’s Ely and Soham Village College to adjudicate the first rounds.

Two pupils from each school will reach the final where they'll get the opportunity to debate pupils from other schools at the House of Commons in November. 

MP Lucy Frazer visited King's Ely to adjudicate the first round of her annual inter-school debating competition.

Lucy Frazer MP visited King's Ely to adjudicate the first round of her annual inter-school debating competition. - Credit: Lucy Frazer MP

Two pupils from each school will be selected to debate pupils from other schools at the House of Commons in November.

Lucy Frazer MP visited Ely College. Two pupils from each school will be selected to debate pupils from other schools at the House of Commons in November. - Credit: Lucy Frazer MP

With COP26 just a few weeks away, pupils were debating the timely motion “This House believes no issue is more important than climate change”. 

Hannah and Charlotte from Ely College, Cyrus and Aoifa from King’s Ely and Archie and Freya from Soham Village College will represent their schools in the final.

MP Lucy Frazer visited Soham Village College to adjudicate the first round of her annual inter-school debating competition

Lucy Frazer MP visited Soham Village College to adjudicate the first round of her annual inter-school debating competition. - Credit: Lucy Frazer MP

Pupils debated climate change during the first round of MP Lucy Frazer's annual inter-school debating competition.

Pupils debated climate change during the first round of Lucy Frazer MP's annual inter-school debating competition. - Credit: Lucy Frazer MP

Lucy said: “After holding the event virtually last year, it was fantastic to be back hearing the students debate in-person. 

You may also want to watch:

“The competition is truly one of the highlights of my year.” 

MP Lucy Frazer visited Ely College to adjudicate the first round of her annual inter-school debating competition.

Lucy Frazer MP visited Ely College to adjudicate the first round of her annual inter-school debating competition. - Credit: Lucy Frazer MP

MP Lucy Frazer visited Ely College to adjudicate the first round in her seventh annual inter-school debating competition.

Lucy Frazer MP visited Ely College to adjudicate the first round in her seventh annual inter-school debating competition. - Credit: Lucy Frazer MP


Most Read

  1. 1 Shocks all round as police pull over 'white van man'
  2. 2 High-flying 'humble' gymnast, 9, top of the tree on county debut
  3. 3 Fire destroys family bungalow in the Fens
  1. 4 HGV driver courses set up to help meet critical shortages
  2. 5 80 ‘pieces of graffiti’ removed by council in just six months 
  3. 6 Man to appear in court after smashing police car window with sledgehammer
  4. 7 'My UK dream became a reality': World first sake brewery launches in Ely
  5. 8 New Ely cinema, royal visit, Welney gets a hall and Thomas a new car
  6. 9 G's to help save Christmas for poultry industry
  7. 10 Man in court over special constable assault and theft of alcohol
Lucy Frazer
Soham Village College
Ely College
Ely News
Soham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Harvester on fire in Wilburton

Cambs Live

Dramatic pictures catch harvester on fire in 4am blaze

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Illegal poachers in Swaffham Bulbeck

Cambs Live

Illegal poachers stopped in their tracks by eagle-eyed public

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Suspected hare coursers in Landbeach

Cambs Live | Updated

Police pursuit of suspected hare coursers ends in success

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Stretham CLT housing minister visit 2018

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Motion calls for community housing review in four villages

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon