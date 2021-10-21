Published: 3:24 PM October 21, 2021 Updated: 3:34 PM October 21, 2021

Lucy Frazer MP has visited Ely College, King's Ely and Soham Village College during the first rounds of her inter-school debating competition for secondary schools in her constituency. - Credit: Lucy Frazer MP

Lucy Frazer MP has launched her annual inter-school debating competition for secondary schools in her South East Cambridgeshire constituency.

Now in its seventh year, Lucy visited Ely College, King’s Ely and Soham Village College to adjudicate the first rounds.

Two pupils from each school will reach the final where they'll get the opportunity to debate pupils from other schools at the House of Commons in November.

With COP26 just a few weeks away, pupils were debating the timely motion “This House believes no issue is more important than climate change”.

Hannah and Charlotte from Ely College, Cyrus and Aoifa from King’s Ely and Archie and Freya from Soham Village College will represent their schools in the final.

Lucy said: “After holding the event virtually last year, it was fantastic to be back hearing the students debate in-person.

“The competition is truly one of the highlights of my year.”

