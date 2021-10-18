Published: 4:17 PM October 18, 2021

A number of students at Ely College attended a mock debate with MP Lucy Frazer, discussing climate change and other world issues. - Credit: Ely College

MP Lucy Frazer has visited students at Ely College to discuss climate change and other world issues in a mock debate.

A number of pupils came together with the Financial Secretary to the Treasury for the debate on Friday (October 15) highlighting key points in the matter.

They all had notes present and acted out the debate as if they were in parliament putting their points across.

The visit was part of a larger debate programme that Lucy runs with schools in the region.

A spokesperson for Ely College said: “It was a fantastic and quite emotive debate. The students were outstanding!

The visit to Ely College was part of a larger debate programme that MP Lucy Frazer runs with schools in the region. - Credit: Ely College

“Their arguments were cohesive and persuasive.

“It was a pleasure to welcome MP Lucy Frazer to oversee the debate.

“We hope this event may lead to further opportunities to represent Ely College in London at the House of Commons.

“A huge thank-you to Mr Burke and Mrs Clark-Hope for coaching / adjudicating.”

