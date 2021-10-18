MP oversees climate change mock debate at Ely College
- Credit: Ely College
MP Lucy Frazer has visited students at Ely College to discuss climate change and other world issues in a mock debate.
A number of pupils came together with the Financial Secretary to the Treasury for the debate on Friday (October 15) highlighting key points in the matter.
They all had notes present and acted out the debate as if they were in parliament putting their points across.
The visit was part of a larger debate programme that Lucy runs with schools in the region.
A spokesperson for Ely College said: “It was a fantastic and quite emotive debate. The students were outstanding!
“Their arguments were cohesive and persuasive.
“It was a pleasure to welcome MP Lucy Frazer to oversee the debate.
“We hope this event may lead to further opportunities to represent Ely College in London at the House of Commons.
“A huge thank-you to Mr Burke and Mrs Clark-Hope for coaching / adjudicating.”