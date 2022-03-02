News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
How you can host a Platinum Jubilee Street Party in Cambridgeshire

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 11:34 AM March 2, 2022
Updated: 11:35 AM March 2, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II with memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum jubilees at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II with memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees at Windsor Castle - Credit: PA/Steve Parsons

This year, the Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth II has reigned since February 6, 1952 and is the first British monarch to have ruled for 70 years or more.   

To mark the occasion, communities in the UK and other Commonwealth countries will celebrate with fêtes and festivals on the June bank holiday weekend (June 2-5).   

Queen Elizabeth II with her cake to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee at Sandringham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II with her cake to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee at Sandringham Palace - Credit: PA/Joe Giddens

Street parties are being organised throughout Cambridgeshire, but if you want to hold one of your own, you will need to apply to the county council in enough time for them to process your application.

Cambridgeshire County Council's website reads: "Although the majority of events will take place between June 2 and June 5, 2022 should regarded as 'a year of celebration' and key to the concept is that the whole nation is encouraged to celebrate.

"Community clubs and organisations, civic bodies, emergency services, religious groups, commercial organisations are encouraged to arrange a whole variety of events such as street parties."

A coronation party in Coxons Close, Huntingdon in 1953

A coronation party in Coxons Close, Huntingdon in 1953 - Credit: Lasosence of Huntingdon

According to the website, there are 11 "guidelines" you need to consider if you are planning a Queen's Platinum Jubilee party.

A street party can only be organised by residents for residents of a particular area, and they can only be held on quiet streets.

No more than 499 people should be expected to attend, and there should be no through traffic on the road.

A Temporary Traffic Regulation Order (TTRO) will be needed to close the road.

These have to be issued between 14 and 22 days before the event, so Cambridgeshire County Council says that Street Party Event applications must be received a minimum of eight weeks before the event.

The council needs to see a traffic management plan, a risk assessment and evidence that neighbours and nearby businesses have been consulted.

Cambridgeshire County Council does not charge a fee to apply for a street party, but event organisers have to hire their own traffic signs and barriers.

County residents have already begun preparing for the Platinum Jubilee.

Lorena Villegas de Trelford's Platinum Jubilee artwork

Lorena Villegas de Trelford's Platinum Jubilee artwork - Credit: Lory Beat

Artist Lorena Villegas de Trelford, Ely, has created a colourful tribute to the Queen for 2022.

The Lieutenancy of Cambridgeshire will launch a new Cambridgeshire County Day near Newmarket on June 23, 2022 to celebrate the county and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Cambridgeshire County Council has more information about Platinum Jubilee events online: https://www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/council/queens-platinum-jubilee/how-to-get-involved

