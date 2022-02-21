Artist creates colourful tribute to mark Queen's 70-year reign
- Credit: Lory Beat
An artist has created a colourful tribute to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.
Lorena Villegas de Trelford of Ely, also known as Lory Beat, designed the artwork which features a silhouette of the Queen with a bouquet of flowers.
Writing on social media, Lory said: “I know we are in the land of Mr Cromwell who did not like the monarchy very much.
“But I am sure some of you share my sentiment, God save the Queen.
“This is my humble and colourful tribute for the Platinum Jubilee, with the flowers of the Commonwealth.”
Lory also included the years of the Queen’s reign, to mark 70 years since taking to the throne.
Last year, the artist from South America said she decided to get creative because she missed showing visitors around while a tour guide at Oliver Cromwell’s House in Ely.
And during the Covid lockdowns, Lory wanted to “break the sadness” through colourful art.
Most Read
- 1 Three children say they were sexually abused in Cambridgeshire
- 2 Police find stolen Ford Transit van parked up in east Cambridgeshire
- 3 Parish clerk warns of 'significant harm' through village homes
- 4 Woman, 74, charged with causing death of Louis Thorold by careless driving
- 5 Floods, hovertrain dreams end and 'distressing' scene at child's funeral
- 6 MPs and Mayor 'significant concerns' over Sunnica
- 7 Look inside this 1980s award-winning £1.3million Cambridgeshire home
- 8 Queen tests positive for Covid
- 9 Fire breaks out in kitchen of east Cambridgeshire village pub
- 10 Rail operators urge passengers ‘not to travel’ and ‘claim fee-free refund’
At the time, she said: “I created a world where the old medieval architecture contrast with psychedelic colours - with a sun that never stops shining.”