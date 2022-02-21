News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Artist creates colourful tribute to mark Queen's 70-year reign

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:00 PM February 21, 2022
Ely artist designs art for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Artist Lory Beat (inset) has designed artwork to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year. - Credit: Lory Beat

An artist has created a colourful tribute to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year. 

Lorena Villegas de Trelford of Ely, also known as Lory Beat, designed the artwork which features a silhouette of the Queen with a bouquet of flowers. 

Writing on social media, Lory said: “I know we are in the land of Mr Cromwell who did not like the monarchy very much. 

“But I am sure some of you share my sentiment, God save the Queen. 

“This is my humble and colourful tribute for the Platinum Jubilee, with the flowers of the Commonwealth.” 

Ely artist creates art for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Lory Beat created artwork which shows a silhouette of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee year. - Credit: Lory Beat

Lory also included the years of the Queen’s reign, to mark 70 years since taking to the throne. 

Last year, the artist from South America said she decided to get creative because she missed showing visitors around while a tour guide at Oliver Cromwell’s House in Ely. 

And during the Covid lockdowns, Lory wanted to “break the sadness” through colourful art. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Three children say they were sexually abused in Cambridgeshire
  2. 2 Police find stolen Ford Transit van parked up in east Cambridgeshire
  3. 3 Parish clerk warns of 'significant harm' through village homes
  1. 4 Woman, 74, charged with causing death of Louis Thorold by careless driving
  2. 5 Floods, hovertrain dreams end and 'distressing' scene at child's funeral
  3. 6 MPs and Mayor 'significant concerns' over Sunnica
  4. 7 Look inside this 1980s award-winning £1.3million Cambridgeshire home
  5. 8 Queen tests positive for Covid
  6. 9 Fire breaks out in kitchen of east Cambridgeshire village pub
  7. 10 Rail operators urge passengers ‘not to travel’ and ‘claim fee-free refund’

At the time, she said: “I created a world where the old medieval architecture contrast with psychedelic colours - with a sun that never stops shining.” 

The Queen Platinum Jubilee
The Queen
Ely News

Don't Miss

Persimmon Homes produced this to show their new Soham housing estate

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Persimmon win appeal for 175 homes - and awarded costs

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The giant tree fell on Station Road in Melbourn, south-west Cambridgeshire. 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Giant tree lands on dog walker amid Storm Eunice in Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Isaiah Olugosi, 38, of Lower Road, Wicken, trained the trafficked girls

Special Report

Modern slavery crime boss operated from £450,000 Cambs home

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened at the junction of Little Wilbraham Road between Stow-cum-Quy and Bottisham on January 27.

Cambs Live News

Cyclist, 52, dies in hospital after collision with Fiat 500 car near A14

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon