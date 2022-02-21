Artist Lory Beat (inset) has designed artwork to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year. - Credit: Lory Beat

An artist has created a colourful tribute to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

Lorena Villegas de Trelford of Ely, also known as Lory Beat, designed the artwork which features a silhouette of the Queen with a bouquet of flowers.

Writing on social media, Lory said: “I know we are in the land of Mr Cromwell who did not like the monarchy very much.

“But I am sure some of you share my sentiment, God save the Queen.

“This is my humble and colourful tribute for the Platinum Jubilee, with the flowers of the Commonwealth.”

Lory also included the years of the Queen’s reign, to mark 70 years since taking to the throne.

Last year, the artist from South America said she decided to get creative because she missed showing visitors around while a tour guide at Oliver Cromwell’s House in Ely.

And during the Covid lockdowns, Lory wanted to “break the sadness” through colourful art.

At the time, she said: “I created a world where the old medieval architecture contrast with psychedelic colours - with a sun that never stops shining.”