Rob Pitt, who is standing in the Ely West by-election, is an ex-soldier, bodybuilder, author and a singer.

More willingness, imagination and action to help develop Ely are some of the points at the top of Rob Pitt’s ‘to do’ list if he became a city councillor.

“I think we’re all exhausted by chaos, corruption and division,” he said.

“But I wanted to run here because I believe Ely needs people with energy, ideas and willingness to work together to help it develop.”

Rob, a consultant for the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on defence transformation, is turning his attention to local politics as he stands for Ely West in the City of Ely Council by-election on June 9.

The former soldier also served in the likes of Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as helping take on ISIS, and now consults the MoD on how to integrate complex programmes into frontline commands.

But despite his limited involvement in local government, the folk singer wants to work alongside “high energy people to get things done.

“Ely could be an inclusive, accessible city, open to all, with amenities everyone can be proud of.

“But we’re a bit of a way from that just yet.”

Rob is a governor at Ely St John’s Community Primary School, where his wife works as a teacher and daughter attends.

He wants to make Ely a destination for more people from in and outside the city, and he feels that goal can be helped by adding more facilities for adults and children to use.

“Meanwhile, toilets at Palace Green near one of our greatest tourist magnets remain completely inaccessible for disabled people,” Rob said.

Road safety is another of Rob’s concerns, from car parking to flooding and pedestrian crossing on the A10.

“I’d like to see the city council putting forward bids to the county council every year, for road safety projects, and for money from the new 20mph fund that the county council has just set up,” said Rob.

Rob, who is standing as a Liberal Democrat, is also keen to address climate change in what he claims is “one of the least bio-diverse counties in the country”.

He added: “Ely is an incredible place, but we need more imagination and aspiration to support our city centre and businesses.”