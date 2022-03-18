News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ex-mayor remembers councillor who 'wanted to do the right thing'

Daniel Mason

Published: 6:15 AM March 18, 2022
Councillor Michael Rouse remembers Cllr Arnie Arnold of Ely

Cllr Michael Rouse, former mayor of Ely, has paid tribute to parish councillor Arnie Arnold. - Credit: Facebook/Michael Rouse

A former mayor of Ely has remembered a late councillor who “wanted to do the right thing for the city”. 

Cllr Michael Rouse paid tribute to Cllr Arnie Arnold, who died earlier this month

“He just wanted to serve the city,” said Cllr Rouse.  

“If a practical job needed doing and you wanted help, he would quickly step forward and do it.” 

Cllr Arnie Arnold with mayor of Ely Cllr Sue Austen

Cllr Arnie Arnold (right) was the consort to Cllr Sue Austen, mayor of Ely. - Credit: Mike Rouse

Cllr Arnold was the consort to current mayor of Ely, Cllr Sue Austen, and was known for his work on the city’s annual Christmas lights display. 

He also championed the Maltings while a member of the council’s assets committee and helped form the Friends of Ely Cemetery group. 

“He could quickly step back from the mayor and make sure she was alright, not trying to seek the limelight,” Cllr Rouse added. 

Cllr Michael Rouse former mayor of Ely

Cllr Michael Rouse (left), ex-mayor of Ely, said Cllr Arnie Arnold was someone who "wanted to do the right thing for the city" - Credit: Facebook/Michael Rouse

“He was a modest man and someone who wanted to do the right thing for the city. 

“I shall miss him.” 

City of Ely Council
