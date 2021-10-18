Published: 4:13 PM October 18, 2021

Triple judo Olympic champion Ashley McKenzie will deliver a masterclass for members of Ely Dojo in November. - Credit: PA

A triple judo Olympic champion is coming to Ely Dojo to deliver a masterclass next month.

To celebrate finally being fully open, the club is set to have a visit from Ashley McKenzie in November.

Ashley is a full time judoka and travels the world competing in judo tournaments.

Ashley, who visited Littleport Judo Club in 2018, will be running a number of judo masterclasses for the dojo’s members.

Stuart Aldous leads a small team of coaches that teach judo at Ely Dojo, which recently launched their adult classes in Judo and Brazalian Jiu Jitsu after months of Covid restrictions.

Ely Dojo is now sponsored by local independent market traders Chilli Freaks, who run their stall at Ely Markets on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. - Credit: ELY DOJO

He said: "It’s great that we are able to bring an Olympian to our city and to our dojo.

"Ashley is a great role model for our younger members and a very talented judoka and athlete.

"His classes are always high energy and this will be a truly memorable day for all our members.

"The opportunity to train with an Olympic athlete is very special.”

Ely Dojo, which is also running senior classes for adults, is a community amateur sports club.

As part of FRESH studios in Broad Street, the dojo is a fully-matted purpose-built martial arts studio offering classes for all ages and abilities.

Jordan Collins from Blue Wave Martial Arts teaches the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu classes at Ely Dojo.

Blue Wave BJJ is the oldest Brazilian Jiu Jitsu club in Suffolk run by the highly respected martial artist Windy Miller.

There are plans ahead to launch more classes as the dojo membership grows.

Email elydojo@gmail.com for more information.