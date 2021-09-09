News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Martial arts dojo to reopen classes amid pandemic

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:56 PM September 9, 2021   
Rick Pridmore and Jack Alexander Bujinkan Ely Ninjutsu Dojo

Rick Pridmore (right), head instructor at Bujinkan Ely Ninjutsu Dojo, with nephew Jack Alexander who has received his 1st Dan black belt. - Credit: Supplied/Rick Pridmore

A martial arts dojo which ran sessions during the Covid-19 pandemic last year is reopening a children’s class. 

Head instructor Rick Pridmore will be running junior ninjutsu classes at the Bujinkan Ninjutsu Ely Dojo from next week. 

He said: “Our junior training programme is adapted to benefit young students mentally and physically and develop their growth in discipline, health, fitness, confidence, knowledge and self-protection on many levels.” 

Rick, who ran socially distant sessions last summer, will run junior classes at the dojo at Centre E on Barton Road for seven to 11-year-olds. 

Juniors will be able to learn about ninjutsu, an ancient warrior traditional style art, as well as develop self-defence techniques and take part in ‘ninja’ games, such as escape. 

Sessions start on September 16 and will run every Thursday evening from 6-7pm. First lesson is free and cost £5 thereafter. 

For more details, visit the Bujinkan Ninjutsu Ely Dojo Facebook page or visit: https://www.bujinkanelydojo.co.uk/.  

You may also want to watch:

People
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Elmswell Road remains closed in Great Ashfield after a tree fell onto power cables. Picture: Sarah

Suffolk Live

Man dies after Bank Holiday weekend crash on A1101

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Car crash in Burwell today

Updated

Lucky escape as car crashes and catches fire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
East Cambs council leader Anna Bailey on parking

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Council runs out of options to enforce illegal parking - but volunteers...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Roger Thompson outlined end of CAPCA £100k homes policy

Planning

Going, going – almost gone – end of short lived £100k homes  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon