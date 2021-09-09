Published: 12:56 PM September 9, 2021

Rick Pridmore (right), head instructor at Bujinkan Ely Ninjutsu Dojo, with nephew Jack Alexander who has received his 1st Dan black belt. - Credit: Supplied/Rick Pridmore

A martial arts dojo which ran sessions during the Covid-19 pandemic last year is reopening a children’s class.

Head instructor Rick Pridmore will be running junior ninjutsu classes at the Bujinkan Ninjutsu Ely Dojo from next week.

He said: “Our junior training programme is adapted to benefit young students mentally and physically and develop their growth in discipline, health, fitness, confidence, knowledge and self-protection on many levels.”

Rick, who ran socially distant sessions last summer, will run junior classes at the dojo at Centre E on Barton Road for seven to 11-year-olds.

Juniors will be able to learn about ninjutsu, an ancient warrior traditional style art, as well as develop self-defence techniques and take part in ‘ninja’ games, such as escape.

Sessions start on September 16 and will run every Thursday evening from 6-7pm. First lesson is free and cost £5 thereafter.

For more details, visit the Bujinkan Ninjutsu Ely Dojo Facebook page or visit: https://www.bujinkanelydojo.co.uk/.