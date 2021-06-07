Gallery
Auction of eclectic rarities marks end of 50 year era
A world-renowned East Cambridgeshire gallery is to close after nearly 50 years of trading – but not before one final auction selling 700 eclectic items from remote parts of the globe.
Alastair and Hazel Hull, two “compulsive travellers" who love exploring the remote bazaars of the world”, are closing their Ethnic Gallery and Gift Shop after more than two decades of trading at the Haddenham Arts Centre.
The auction contains 700 lots from handmade glass vases from Afghanistan, unusual love token rings from China to the interictally carved doorway from the remote north of Pakistan that visitors to the Gallery will remember stepping through.
Having also started the Haddenham Arts Centre through their love of work by local makers, the couple’s colourful and unusual collection is being auctioned by the well-known David Palmer.
The pair specialised in Central Asia, the war-torn areas of Afghanistan, Iran, the tribal areas of North West Frontier of Pakistan, Nepal and the Indonesian archipelago.
Alastair said: “We gave the centre as a legacy to the community as they did not want it to fizzle out having put so many years building it up.”
Although the arts centre continues to thrive, it is the end of an era for the couple’s gallery.
“We have so many plans of things to do,” he added. “Retirement is not a word in our vocabulary.”
The auction will be held in the garden marquees at Haddenham Arts Centre, 20 High Street, Haddenham on Sunday June 20.
It will take place globally online and, to comply with Covid restrictions, a limited audience of 75.
Tickets are available for free. View the catalogue, watch the auction and bid via www.batemans.com and www.the-saleroom.com
Or contact Alastair by emailing alastair.hazel@gmail.com or calling 07940 950401.