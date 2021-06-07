Gallery

Published: 11:57 AM June 7, 2021 Updated: 2:13 PM June 7, 2021

Alastair and Hazel Hull are closing their Ethnic Gallery and Gift Shop in Haddenham - Credit: HADDENHAM GALLERIES

A world-renowned East Cambridgeshire gallery is to close after nearly 50 years of trading – but not before one final auction selling 700 eclectic items from remote parts of the globe.

Alastair and Hazel Hull's Ethnic Gallery and Gift Shop is to close after nearly 50 years at Haddenham Arts Centre - but not before one final auction selling 700 eclectic items. - Credit: HADDENHAM GALLERIES

Alastair and Hazel Hull, two “compulsive travellers" who love exploring the remote bazaars of the world”, are closing their Ethnic Gallery and Gift Shop after more than two decades of trading at the Haddenham Arts Centre.

Two baskets with lids, good for pot-puree - Credit: HADDENHAM GALLERIES

The auction contains 700 lots from handmade glass vases from Afghanistan, unusual love token rings from China to the interictally carved doorway from the remote north of Pakistan that visitors to the Gallery will remember stepping through.

Glass mosaic amp shades from Udaipur. - Credit: HADDENHAM GALLERIES

Having also started the Haddenham Arts Centre through their love of work by local makers, the couple’s colourful and unusual collection is being auctioned by the well-known David Palmer.

Traditional lamp as can be found in the Raja's palace in Udaipur - Credit: HADDENHAM GALLERIES

The pair specialised in Central Asia, the war-torn areas of Afghanistan, Iran, the tribal areas of North West Frontier of Pakistan, Nepal and the Indonesian archipelago.

Carved panel decoration from Bali in contrasting two colours of wood - Credit: HADDENHAM GALLERIES

Alastair said: “We gave the centre as a legacy to the community as they did not want it to fizzle out having put so many years building it up.”

Carved hardwood panel from Bali showing two birds - Credit: HADDENHAM GALLERIES

Although the arts centre continues to thrive, it is the end of an era for the couple’s gallery.

Painted metal cockerel - Credit: HADDENHAM GALLERIES

“We have so many plans of things to do,” he added. “Retirement is not a word in our vocabulary.”

Two rattan and cowrie shell baskets. - Credit: HADDENHAM GALLERIES

The auction will be held in the garden marquees at Haddenham Arts Centre, 20 High Street, Haddenham on Sunday June 20.

Candle stick of distressed painted wood - Credit: HADDENHAM GALLERIES

It will take place globally online and, to comply with Covid restrictions, a limited audience of 75.

Table lamp in rattan and fine cotton. - Credit: HADDENHAM GALLERIES

Tickets are available for free. View the catalogue, watch the auction and bid via www.batemans.com and www.the-saleroom.com

Table lamp made from handmade paper on metal frame - Credit: HADDENHAM GALLERIES

Or contact Alastair by emailing alastair.hazel@gmail.com or calling 07940 950401.

Table lamp from lumps of salt rock in a starry metal container - Credit: HADDENHAM GALLERIES

Lamp shade of handmade paper detailed with flower petals and bamboo - Credit: HADDENHAM GALLERIES

Set of three brass festival lights used at the Diwali Festival - Credit: HADDENHAM GALLERIES



