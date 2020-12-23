Published: 12:02 PM December 23, 2020

Alastair and Hazel Hull will close their Ethnic Gallery and Gift Shop after more than 20 years of trading at The Haddenham Gallery. - Credit: HADDENHAM ARTS CENTRE

An East Cambridgeshire couple whose gift shop has been at the heart of Haddenham for over20 years will close their doors for good on Christmas Eve.

It's the end of an era for Alastair and Hazel Hull, who will close their Ethnic Gallery and Gift Shop after more than two decades of trading at The Haddenham Gallery.

The couple have hopes of travel and new adventures while their closing down sale is currently offering 60 per cent off the unusual and exotic artifacts and jewellery they have gathered during their long careers.

The Haddenham Arts Centre will remain open and continue the work Alastair and Hazel started to encourage new artists and 'to create a cultural hub that uses the arts to enrich people’s lives'.

In a Facebook post, The Haddenham Arts Centre said: "We wish them lots of fun and adventures in 2021. #haddenhamartscentre #endofanera #newbeginnings2021."