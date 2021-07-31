News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Fans' delight as charity football match raises over £1,000

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 6:30 AM July 31, 2021   
The two teams that played a charity match at Ely City FC for Prostate Cancer UK

Three football fans have shown their delight as they helped raise over £1,000 from a charity match. 

The match at Ely City FC’s Demcom Stadium raised £1,130 for Prostate Cancer UK in front of a healthy crowd on July 23. 

It was an event organised by Ollie Cowan, Kurtis Mpundu and Joe Maynard, after Joe got in touch with the Nothing to Lose podcast co-hosts on how to support the charity. 

The main event was Nothing to Lose XI, managed by Ollie and Kurtis, versus a Prostate Cancer UK XI led by Joe. 

Despite going behind, it was a comfortable victory for Nothing to Lose who prevailed 11-4 as Will Crisp bagged five for the night. 

Ollie Cowan and Kurtis Mpundu of Nothing to Lose podcast

But the event was worth more than a game of football. 

“£860 was raised on the Just Giving page, and on the night, a further £270 was added to the total,” Ollie said. 

“The total raised is £1,130; a massive thank you to everybody who donated.” 

To donate, visit: https://bit.ly/3j874ZU.   

