Published: 6:30 AM July 31, 2021

A charity match held at Ely City FC raised over £1,000 for Prostate Cancer UK. - Credit: Pete Maynard

Three football fans have shown their delight as they helped raise over £1,000 from a charity match.

The match at Ely City FC’s Demcom Stadium raised £1,130 for Prostate Cancer UK in front of a healthy crowd on July 23.

It was an event organised by Ollie Cowan, Kurtis Mpundu and Joe Maynard, after Joe got in touch with the Nothing to Lose podcast co-hosts on how to support the charity.

The main event was Nothing to Lose XI, managed by Ollie and Kurtis, versus a Prostate Cancer UK XI led by Joe.

Despite going behind, it was a comfortable victory for Nothing to Lose who prevailed 11-4 as Will Crisp bagged five for the night.

Ollie Cowan and Kurtis Mpundu of the Nothing to Lose podcast, who both took part in the charity match for Prostate Cancer UK. - Credit: Ollie Cowan

But the event was worth more than a game of football.

“£860 was raised on the Just Giving page, and on the night, a further £270 was added to the total,” Ollie said.

“The total raised is £1,130; a massive thank you to everybody who donated.”

To donate, visit: https://bit.ly/3j874ZU.