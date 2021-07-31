Fans' delight as charity football match raises over £1,000
- Credit: Pete Maynard
Three football fans have shown their delight as they helped raise over £1,000 from a charity match.
The match at Ely City FC’s Demcom Stadium raised £1,130 for Prostate Cancer UK in front of a healthy crowd on July 23.
It was an event organised by Ollie Cowan, Kurtis Mpundu and Joe Maynard, after Joe got in touch with the Nothing to Lose podcast co-hosts on how to support the charity.
The main event was Nothing to Lose XI, managed by Ollie and Kurtis, versus a Prostate Cancer UK XI led by Joe.
Despite going behind, it was a comfortable victory for Nothing to Lose who prevailed 11-4 as Will Crisp bagged five for the night.
But the event was worth more than a game of football.
“£860 was raised on the Just Giving page, and on the night, a further £270 was added to the total,” Ollie said.
“The total raised is £1,130; a massive thank you to everybody who donated.”
To donate, visit: https://bit.ly/3j874ZU.
