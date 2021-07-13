Published: 6:30 AM July 13, 2021

A charity match in aid of Prostate Cancer UK will take place at Ely City Football Club's Demcom Stadium. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Ely City FC will play host to a charity match for Prostate Cancer UK thanks to the idea of three local football fans.

Joe Maynard reached out to Kurtis Mpundu and Ollie Cowan of the Nothing to Lose podcast in a bid to stage an event to support the charity with a football match.

Speaking to the podcast, Joe said: “I thought it would be a good idea to get everybody together to raise money for a special cause, and whatever way to do it than with a football match.

‘’With more emphasis on this charity, we can make men more aware of the symptoms and the earlier they get checked the earlier it can be sorted.’’

We are delighted to be hosting the following Charity matches @DEMCOM_UK stadium in July and August



Sunday 18 July 2pm@Ely_Foodbank @elycharityFC



Friday 23 July 19:30@ProstateUK



Sunday 25 July 13:00@DobbinEvent



Sunday 22 August pic.twitter.com/t2L3egWnBp — Ely City FC (@ElyCityFC) July 4, 2021

The match, to be held on Friday, July 23, is one of four charity matches that the Robins will be hosting at the Demcom Stadium this summer.

You may also want to watch:

Spectators will be asked to donate what they want, there is already a JustGiving page set up and different prizes will be available to win on the night.

To donate prior to the match, visit: https://bit.ly/3yUylpf.