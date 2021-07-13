Football fans' idea for charity match due to come true
- Credit: Daniel Mason
Ely City FC will play host to a charity match for Prostate Cancer UK thanks to the idea of three local football fans.
Joe Maynard reached out to Kurtis Mpundu and Ollie Cowan of the Nothing to Lose podcast in a bid to stage an event to support the charity with a football match.
Speaking to the podcast, Joe said: “I thought it would be a good idea to get everybody together to raise money for a special cause, and whatever way to do it than with a football match.
‘’With more emphasis on this charity, we can make men more aware of the symptoms and the earlier they get checked the earlier it can be sorted.’’
The match, to be held on Friday, July 23, is one of four charity matches that the Robins will be hosting at the Demcom Stadium this summer.
You may also want to watch:
Spectators will be asked to donate what they want, there is already a JustGiving page set up and different prizes will be available to win on the night.
To donate prior to the match, visit: https://bit.ly/3yUylpf.
Most Read
- 1 ‘Distressed cries’ of beagles fuel animal research unit protest
- 2 Burglars steal cash box from village Co-op
- 3 Man wanted for theft of jewellery
- 4 Young mum who brought joy to care home dies at 35
- 5 Village leads the way in providing local people with homes
- 6 18 in police custody from last night, not making it home
- 7 Covid blow to pub forced to close and cancel Euro 2020 final
- 8 King’s College swimming ban sparks mass protest
- 9 Illegal gill net recovered from River Great Ouse
- 10 Charity box burglar's break-in attempt foiled by CCTV