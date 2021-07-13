News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Football fans' idea for charity match due to come true

Daniel Mason

Published: 6:30 AM July 13, 2021   
Ely City FC will host a charity match in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

A charity match in aid of Prostate Cancer UK will take place at Ely City Football Club's Demcom Stadium. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Ely City FC will play host to a charity match for Prostate Cancer UK thanks to the idea of three local football fans. 

Joe Maynard reached out to Kurtis Mpundu and Ollie Cowan of the Nothing to Lose podcast in a bid to stage an event to support the charity with a football match. 

Speaking to the podcast, Joe said: “I thought it would be a good idea to get everybody together to raise money for a special cause, and whatever way to do it than with a football match. 

‘’With more emphasis on this charity, we can make men more aware of the symptoms and the earlier they get checked the earlier it can be sorted.’’ 

The match, to be held on Friday, July 23, is one of four charity matches that the Robins will be hosting at the Demcom Stadium this summer. 

Spectators will be asked to donate what they want, there is already a JustGiving page set up and different prizes will be available to win on the night. 

To donate prior to the match, visit: https://bit.ly/3yUylpf.  

