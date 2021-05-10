News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Museum reopening date announced after £2.2m redevelopment

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:10 AM May 10, 2021    Updated: 12:33 PM May 10, 2021
Ely Museum will reopen on Friday May 21 following a £2.2million redevelopment.

Ely Museum will reopen on Friday May 21 following a £2.2million redevelopment.

Ely Museum will reopen on Friday May 21 following a £2.2million redevelopment and covid-extended 21-month closure.

Ely Museum will reopen on Friday May 21 following a £2.2million redevelopment.

- Credit: ELY MUSEUM

The reopening comes after Ely Museum closed its doors in September 2019, for what the team anticipated would be a 13-month closure.  

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the redevelopment was delayed by lockdowns and restrictions. 

Galleries and interactive exhibitions are among the new features at the museum, as well as facilities including a lift, toilets and a new education space. 

Ely Museum will reopen on Friday May 21 following a £2.2million redevelopment.

- Credit: ELY MUSEUM

“Lockdown was spent transforming the Old Gaol into a museum fit for a 21st century audience, whilst also restoring the historic features of the gaol,” said community engagement officer Emily Allen. 
 
“With some objects on display for the first time and beautiful new displays for our favourites too, objects such as the East Cambridgeshire Gold Torc can really shine. 
 

Ely Museum will reopen on Friday May 21 following a £2.2million redevelopment.

- Credit: ELY MUSEUM

“The museum tells the story of Ely and the surrounding Fens and the people who lived here, the new galleries allow us to tell those stories for all ages too.   

“Whether you want to learn about the Romans whilst handling real Roman pottery or dressing up in a toga, there is something for all at Ely Museum."  

Ely Museum will reopen on Friday May 21 following a £2.2million redevelopment.

- Credit: ELY MUSEUM


 
Elie Hughes, curator at Ely Museum, said: “We are so excited to finally be able to welcome visitors back into the museum.  

“We hope that everyone will really enjoy visiting the museum and finding out about the fascinating local landscape and the stories of the people who have lived here.” 

Ely Museum curator Elie Hughes

Ely Museum curator Elie Hughes - Credit: ARCHANT

The museum team however say that its reopening plans are dependent on the lockdown easing: “Should the lockdown roadmap change, our plans may be delayed.” 

For more information and to book timed tickets, visit http://www.elymuseum.org.uk/

Ely Museum will reopen on Friday May 21 following a £2.2million redevelopment and covid-extended 21-month closure.

- Credit: ELY MUSEUM


