News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Video

Ely Museum gets £27,644 Covid grant ahead of £2.2m reopening

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:26 AM April 6, 2021    Updated: 10:37 AM April 6, 2021
Ely Museum curator Elie Hughes

Ely Museum has received a grant of £27,644 from the Government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund. Museum curator Elie Hughes - Credit: ARCHANT

Ely Museum has received a £27,644 grant as it prepares to open post-lockdown following a £2.2 million redevelopment. 

Interactive exhibits and new education facilities are among the new features at the museum, which has been closed since summer 2019 when the Heritage Lottery Fund project began. 

Ely Museum has received a grant of £27,644 from the Government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

Ely Museum has received a grant of £27,644 from the Government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund. - Credit: ARCHANT

Elie Hughes, museum curator, said: “We've been ready to open for a little while now, we're just waiting for the restrictions to change so that we can welcome the public.  

"There will be lots of things to touch and look at - objects on display and films.” 

She added that a Covid-19 secure system is in place, including plenty of hand gel, a one-way system and screens.  

Ely Museum has received a grant of £27,644 from the Government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

Ely Museum has received a grant of £27,644 from the Government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund. One of the museum's new galleries. - Credit: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

"I really hope people will feel safe to come and visit us when they're able to,” she added.  

The money has been awarded from the government’s £1.57 billion culture recovery fund to help the museum recover and reopen following the Covid-19 lockdown. 

Ely Museum has received a grant of £27,644 from the Government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

Ely Museum has received a grant of £27,644 from the Government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund. - Credit: ARCHANT



Most Read

  1. 1 Plans submitted for 116 homes at former Westmill Foods site in Ely
  2. 2 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
  3. 3 12 exciting new businesses to discover when lockdown restrictions ease
  1. 4 Boat Race 2021: Residents opt for DIY van-tage point
  2. 5 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
  3. 6 Boat Race 2021: Cambridge win but glorious advert for Fens
  4. 7 11 of our favourite photos of the day Ely hosted the Boat Race
  5. 8 WATCH: Lorry driver wins luxury car and cash in prize worth £180,000
  6. 9 Cash machine grabbed in East Cambs ram raid
  7. 10 Boat Race 2021: Police keep spectators away
Covid - A Year On
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Spectators will not be allowed to watch the Boat Race on the River Great Ouse near Ely due to Covid-

Rowing

Remoteness a key reason why Ely is hosting Boat Race

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The Three Pickerels at Mepal

Easter

11 great outdoor pubs and when they are reopening

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
The Leys School

Peterborough Magistrates Court

School fined after visitor trips, falls and dies

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Tesco's store at Hostmoor Avenue, March. Picture: Google Maps

Retail

Tesco confirms it has removed store's speed bumps following complaints

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus