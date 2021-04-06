Video
Ely Museum gets £27,644 Covid grant ahead of £2.2m reopening
Ely Museum has received a £27,644 grant as it prepares to open post-lockdown following a £2.2 million redevelopment.
Interactive exhibits and new education facilities are among the new features at the museum, which has been closed since summer 2019 when the Heritage Lottery Fund project began.
Elie Hughes, museum curator, said: “We've been ready to open for a little while now, we're just waiting for the restrictions to change so that we can welcome the public.
"There will be lots of things to touch and look at - objects on display and films.”
She added that a Covid-19 secure system is in place, including plenty of hand gel, a one-way system and screens.
"I really hope people will feel safe to come and visit us when they're able to,” she added.
The money has been awarded from the government’s £1.57 billion culture recovery fund to help the museum recover and reopen following the Covid-19 lockdown.
