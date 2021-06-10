Ely ranked as most pet-friendly place in the east
Ely has been ranked as the most pet-friendly place to live in the East of England, a study has revealed.
The city, which finished ahead of sixth-placed Cambridge in the rankings, was also judged as the fifth most pet-friendly place to live in the UK, behind winners Bromsgrove.
The study, carried out by home buying firm WeBuyAnyHome.com, ranked over 130 towns and cities based on ‘dog-friendly’ factors, such as a garden score, property size, the number of pet groomers and pet shops.
In the study, it aims to find the best UK cities for dog owners to buy a property in, using an estimated dog population for each venue based on figures from the Pet Food Manufacturers' Association and the Office for National Statistics.
A spokesperson for WeBuyAnyHome said: “Its high ranking is largely down to Ely having the second best offering of pet training centres in the country.
“Ely has more reasons to celebrate - scoring second in the whole of the UK for boasting the most number of training centres for pets and fifth place for the most pet shops.”
Ely was also named in The Guardian’s top 10 places for a city break this year.