Published: 12:02 PM June 10, 2021 Updated: 12:15 PM June 10, 2021

Ely has been named the most pet-friendly place in the east of England, based on dog-friendly factors. - Credit: Ian Carter

Ely has been ranked as the most pet-friendly place to live in the East of England, a study has revealed.

The city, which finished ahead of sixth-placed Cambridge in the rankings, was also judged as the fifth most pet-friendly place to live in the UK, behind winners Bromsgrove.

The study, carried out by home buying firm WeBuyAnyHome.com, ranked over 130 towns and cities based on ‘dog-friendly’ factors, such as a garden score, property size, the number of pet groomers and pet shops.

In the study, it aims to find the best UK cities for dog owners to buy a property in, using an estimated dog population for each venue based on figures from the Pet Food Manufacturers' Association and the Office for National Statistics.

Ely topped the rankings for most pet-friendly places in the east of England, scoring an average house price of just over £344,000. - Credit: WeBuyAnyHome

A spokesperson for WeBuyAnyHome said: “Its high ranking is largely down to Ely having the second best offering of pet training centres in the country.

“Ely has more reasons to celebrate - scoring second in the whole of the UK for boasting the most number of training centres for pets and fifth place for the most pet shops.”

Ely was also named in The Guardian's top 10 places for a British city break this year. Pictured is Ely riverside. - Credit: Explore East Cambs Website

Ely was also named in The Guardian’s top 10 places for a city break this year.