Gallery
Ely in top 10 for UK culture and outdoor city breaks
- Credit: EXPLORE EAST CAMBS WEBSITE
With its history, heritage and stunning scenery, Ely has been ranked among the top 10 places for a British city break.
The Guardian newspaper's guide praises the city's 'rich culture and fun outdoor activities, making it the perfect base for a UK summer holiday in 2021'.
"It’s wonderful that Ely has been recognised alongside such a diverse list of cities," said Councillor David Ambrose Smith, chairman of the operational services committee at East Cambridgeshire District Council.
He added: "Ely packs a huge amount of variety into a small area.
"We’re really proud that the Guardian thinks we’re one of the best places to spend your leisure time in 2021.”
You may also want to watch:
The Guardian article states that it’s not just Ely’s history and heritage that makes it special.
The piece adds that, once visitors have seen the world-famous Ely Cathedral, they can enjoy the charms of Ely’s bustling markets and vibrant riverside attractions.
Most Read
- 1 Lucky escape for driver after car crashes into wall
- 2 Caught on camera - the moment railway crossing became a reality
- 3 Attacker, armed with knives, arrived by taxi to repeatedly stab kidnap victim
- 4 Angry resident claims objectors silenced in rush to deliver £18m rail station
- 5 Boatbuilders and rock bands - a nostalgic look at Ely and Cambridgeshire
- 6 Vaccination centre cancels clinic
- 7 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
- 8 Letter: Treat to welcome customers back say tearoom team
- 9 Avoid, avoid, avoid - three best pieces of advice as A14 gridlocked today
- 10 Charity challenge kicks off to mark Hereward the Wake event
Emma Grima, commercial director of East Cambs Trading Company, responsible for Ely Markets, said: "We’re delighted that Ely Markets has been recognised as a key part of our city’s cultural scene.
"Every week, we provide food, entertainment and leisure to our residents and visitors.”
The wider district also received praise, including Wicken Fen, Dojima Sake Brewery at Fordham Abbey and the Devil’s Dyke.
Cllr David Ambrose Smith added: "We have a lot to offer, not only as a city, but as a district.
"Those looking for inspiration this half term should visit the Explore East Cambs website to see the fantastic options available to them.”