Ely in top 10 for UK culture and outdoor city breaks

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:46 PM June 3, 2021   
With its tranquil riverside, Ely has officially been ranked among the top 10 places for a British city break.

With its tranquil riverside, Ely has officially been ranked among the top 10 places for a British city break. - Credit: EXPLORE EAST CAMBS WEBSITE

With its history, heritage and stunning scenery, Ely has been ranked among the top 10 places for a British city break.

The Guardian newspaper's guide praises the city's 'rich culture and fun outdoor activities, making it the perfect base for a UK summer holiday in 2021'.

In April, Ely High Street has been given a colourful facelift thanks to new bunting.

In April, Ely High Street has been given a colourful facelift thanks to new bunting. - Credit: VISIT ELY

"It’s wonderful that Ely has been recognised alongside such a diverse list of cities," said Councillor David Ambrose Smith, chairman of the operational services committee at East Cambridgeshire District Council.

One of Ely's most famous landmarks is Ely Cathedral.

One of Ely's most famous landmarks is Ely Cathedral. - Credit: Andrew Parsons/PA Archive/PA Images

He added: "Ely packs a huge amount of variety into a small area.

"We’re really proud that the Guardian thinks we’re one of the best places to spend your leisure time in 2021.”

Ely-based Liberty Belle Cruises have reopened post-lockdown. Boatmaster Bob Todd is pictured. 

Ely-based Liberty Belle Cruises have reopened post-lockdown. Boatmaster Bob Todd is pictured. - Credit: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

The Guardian article states that it’s not just Ely’s history and heritage that makes it special.

The piece adds that, once visitors have seen the world-famous Ely Cathedral, they can enjoy the charms of Ely’s bustling markets and vibrant riverside attractions.

Ely Cathedral nave by Nick Bowman of Ely Photographic Club 

Ely Cathedral nave by Nick Bowman of Ely Photographic Club - Credit: Nick Bowman

Emma Grima, commercial director of East Cambs Trading Company, responsible for Ely Markets, said: "We’re delighted that Ely Markets has been recognised as a key part of our city’s cultural scene.

Oliver Cromwell’s House in Ely is a “hidden gem” according to the national tourism agency. 

Oliver Cromwell’s House in Ely is a “hidden gem” according to the national tourism agency. - Credit: Abi Gagen

"Every week, we provide food, entertainment and leisure to our residents and visitors.”

The wider district also received praise, including Wicken Fen, Dojima Sake Brewery at Fordham Abbey and the Devil’s Dyke.

The Old Hall Ely is situated in Stuntney

The Old Hall Ely is situated in Stuntney - Credit: ARCHANT

Cllr David Ambrose Smith added: "We have a lot to offer, not only as a city, but as a district.

"Those looking for inspiration this half term should visit the Explore East Cambs website to see the fantastic options available to them.”


Covid - A Year On
Holiday Destinations
Ely News

