Published: 5:37 PM May 4, 2021

Spirit art, crystals and healers formed part of Ely's first pagan fayre, ran by PositivEly Treated, which proved to be a success. Picture: MIKE ROUSE - Credit: Archant

More than 25 traders, craftspeople, mediums and tarot readers will fill The Maltings when Ely's Spring Pagan and Alternative Fayre returns for the first time since 2019.

Organised by Amber Ankh Events, there will be a range of artisans, craftspeople, traders and mediums at the event.

From local Ely Businesses to exhibitors from accross the country, selling everything from Native American wares, hand made jewellery, crystals, incencse, metal work and even Pagan themed wildflower seeds.

Matthew Routledge, owner of Amber Ankh Events, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing this much-loved event back to Ely after a hiatus.

“We’ve taken the wonderful feedback, we’ve tweaked a few things and we’ve made it all safe and sound, ready for our beloved visitors.

"There are differences this time round, with the tickets and time limits but this has been done to let as many people shop and explore in comfort and safety. This is just the first of our events this year in Ely and to answer an age old question.

“No, you don’t have to be a pagan to attend. Everyone is welcome. Oh, and we’ve got our famous raffle too.

“With all guidelines being adhered to, ‘safe shopping slots’ being introduced and a warm and friendly enviroment on offer, this is the perfect chance to uncoil and stretch post-lockdown.

“With over 25 exhibitors, some old favourites and some new to the fayre, there will be something for everyone’s taste and budget.

"It promises to be a delightful, peaceful and safe day out.”

Tickets are priced at £2 per person and are for specific timed slots during the day – this is being done to maintain a comfortable and safe environment for everyone who attends.

The slots are: 10am to 12noon, 12.30pm to 2.30pm and 3pm until 5pm.

Tickets allow entry at any time from the start of the slot but ticket holders must leave by the end of the session.

Tickets are available from Amber Ankh Events with links available from the Facebook event for the page or details can be obtained by emailing matthew@amber-ankh.com

For more information visit Ely’s Spring Pagan and Alternative Fayre Facebook event or Amber Ankh Events online.