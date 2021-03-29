Gallery
Artist and tour guide's colourful paintings 'break the sadness of lockdown'
- Credit: LORY BEAT
An Ely artist and tour guide for Oliver Cromwell’s House has brought the city's landmarks to life in a series of colourful paintings.
Lorena Villegas de Trelford aka Lory Beat, who was born in "the most inspiring and vibrant continent", South America, decided to get creative because she was missing showing visitors around.
"Sunglasses might be needed," she warned, adding that such an upbringing has "moulded my personality immensely.
"That's why my art is so colourful and bright," she added, saying after 20 years living in England "those colours have crept into my life to remind me there’s still a rainbow waiting for us".
Lorena originally studied journalism but her life has been split between writing for Chilean magazines, teaching Spanish, silversmith jewellery, family and children.
She added that being a tour guide is "without a doubt, the most spectacular job; loving history as I do.
"I get to tell people about this amazing city and the area and I got to illustrate the cover of Visit Ely magazine.
"However, with the Covid-19 pandemic, those medieval passages turned into black and white.
"In my desperation to break the sadness of the lockdown, I created a world where the old medieval architecture contrast with psychedelic colours - with a sun that never stops shining."
You can buy Lory's prints online via Etsy.