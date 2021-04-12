News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Artist's poignant painting in memory of HRH Prince Philip

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:29 PM April 12, 2021   
Ely artist Lory Beat has painted a poignant tribute to His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Ely artist Lory Beat has painted a poignant tribute to His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

An Ely artist has painted her own poignant tribute to His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. 

Lorena Villegas de Trelford, aka Lory Beat, decided to recreate the iconic hat-tipping photograph after feeling emotional watching the gun salute following his death. 

Having been born in Chile ("a new-new country which is only 200 years old"), Lory said she admired the "solemnity of long British traditions.

Ely artist Lory Beat has painted a poignant tribute to His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Ely artist Lory Beat has painted a poignant tribute to His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. - Credit: LORY BEAT

"I love British history and learnt to understand even more the life of the Prince through the coverage we have watched and read on the news," added Lory, who is a tour guide for Oliver Cromwell’s House.

"This has helped me to realise the amazing person he was. He overcame tough times and stood stoically through all this time.

"His last public engagement showed the end of an era; the iconic photograph tipping his hat symbolised the end of a long amazing journey.

"I just had to draw it!" added Lory, who recently brought Ely's landmarks to life in a series of colourful paintings.

