RAF memorial garden blossoms thanks to air cadets
- Credit: Facebook/1094 (Ely) Squadron Air Cadets
Air cadets have been hard at work to help keep an RAF memorial rose garden in top condition.
The 1094 (Ely) Squadron has shared pictures of the RAF Association garden at the Princess of Wales Hospital as part of their Duke of Edinburgh Award voluntary work scheme.
Members spent the morning of September 12 clearing leaves, weeds and twigs as part of a commitment made to take care of the garden.
A spokesperson for the squadron said: “Staff Cadet Flight Sergeant Saoirse McNeil led the work detail of five Ely Squadron cadets including Corporal Elcombe, Leading Cadet Earl-Clarke, Leading Cadet Poli and one of our new recruits, Cadet Bain.”
Cadets have also approached church wardens to look after gravestones as part of a national Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s (CWGC) project to allow young people to research their local CWGC war graves.
Members gained permission to maintain graves at churchyards that have individual war graves, not just in CWGC maintained cemeteries.
The spokesperson added: “They can assist the church in keeping an eye on some of the war graves who had no living relatives to tend to them in the church graveyards of Ely and the surrounding villages.”
Most Read
- 1 Sky diving from 15,000 feet, Bridget shows she is THE head for heights
- 2 How it all began, and how it's going for the Princess of Wales hospital
- 3 The power of village spirit helps pub reach landmark year
- 4 £20m drugs conspiracy: 22 gang members jailed for 200 years
- 5 Pub reopens with new hotel, coffee shop and alfresco dining after makeover
- 6 Urgent police appeal to find man missing since Thursday
- 7 Mum of four sought by police over child neglect claims
- 8 300-mile charity cycle challenge for mental illness
- 9 Victim of ‘joke’ that backfired left paralysed