Published: 12:57 PM September 13, 2021

Ely air cadets have been keeping busy to maintain the RAF memorial garden at the Princess of Wales Hospital. - Credit: Facebook/1094 (Ely) Squadron Air Cadets

Air cadets have been hard at work to help keep an RAF memorial rose garden in top condition.

The 1094 (Ely) Squadron has shared pictures of the RAF Association garden at the Princess of Wales Hospital as part of their Duke of Edinburgh Award voluntary work scheme.

Members spent the morning of September 12 clearing leaves, weeds and twigs as part of a commitment made to take care of the garden.

Before the Ely air cadets last arrived at the RAF memorial garden. - Credit: Facebook/1094 (Ely) Squadron Air Cadets

A spokesperson for the squadron said: “Staff Cadet Flight Sergeant Saoirse McNeil led the work detail of five Ely Squadron cadets including Corporal Elcombe, Leading Cadet Earl-Clarke, Leading Cadet Poli and one of our new recruits, Cadet Bain.”

Cadets have also approached church wardens to look after gravestones as part of a national Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s (CWGC) project to allow young people to research their local CWGC war graves.

During the work done by Ely air cadets to tidy up the RAF memorial garden. - Credit: Facebook/1094 (Ely) Squadron Air Cadets

The RAF memorial garden at the Princess of Wales Hospital after the work by Ely air cadets. - Credit: Facebook/1094 (Ely) Squadron Air Cadets

Members gained permission to maintain graves at churchyards that have individual war graves, not just in CWGC maintained cemeteries.

The spokesperson added: “They can assist the church in keeping an eye on some of the war graves who had no living relatives to tend to them in the church graveyards of Ely and the surrounding villages.”