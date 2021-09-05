Published: 7:30 AM September 5, 2021

Air cadets from the 1094 (Ely) Squadron have been asked to help maintain a RAF memorial garden at the city's Princess of Wales Hospital. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust

Ely air cadets have been chosen to take care of an RAF memorial garden in honour of those who served their country.

Members of the 1094 (Ely) Squadron will help look after the RAF Association (RAFA) City of Ely and District memorial garden at the city’s Princess of Wales Hospital from September 12.

The move comes as Covid-19 restrictions on hospital visitors eased.

Mark Robbins, director of resources at Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, landlord of the site, said: “We are delighted to confirm that a team of air cadets will be regularly attending the garden.

“This is to ensure it continues to be a well-maintained memorial to those who served our country.”

Flying officer John Donoghue RAFAC, commanding officer of the 1094 (Ely) Squadron said the cadets are excited to maintain the garden as part of their Duke of Edinburgh Award commitments.

He added: “We give our assurance that the garden will be lovingly maintained by our cadets to provide a quiet place for contemplation and reflection.”

If you would like to be involved with the garden’s upkeep, email hospital site manager Jo Oakey at: jo.oakey@nhs.net.