Ely Museum team member retires after 16 years' service

Author Picture Icon

Louise Hepburn

Published: 2:30 PM July 27, 2021   
Ely Museum friends and staff wish Sally Austin a happy retirement

Sally Austin (in yellow), an education officer for Ely Museum, retired last week after 16 years at the museum. - Credit: Michael Rouse

A well-respected education officer for Ely Museum has retired after 16 years of service.

A farewell gathering was organised for Sally Austin where trustees, staff and volunteers wished her a happy retirement.

She was also presented with gifts.

Cllr Elisabeth Every, who is also a trustee of Ely Museum, shared some words on behalf of the trustees.

Curator Elie Hughes also made a presentation on behalf of the staff.

Mike Rouse, former Mayor of Ely who also attended the event, said: “It was lovely that her three children could attend and see with how much respect and affection Sally is held by everyone involved with our museum.”

Sally Austin retires from Ely Museum after 16 years

Sally Austin (in yellow) has retired after working at Ely Museum for 16 years. - Credit: Michael Rouse

The gathering was held on July 21.

Ely Museum reopened in May following a £2.2m redevelopment.

The team anticipated the work would take 13 months to complete when the museum closed in September 2019. But the Covid pandemic extended its overall closure to 21 months.

Ely News

