News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Virtual health and happiness day returns for second year

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:30 PM February 3, 2022
Updated: 12:40 PM February 3, 2022
This year’s health and happiness day will focus on the different avenues of support on offer for residents.

This year’s health and happiness day will focus on the different avenues of support on offer for residents across the district, as well as guidance from local support schemes. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

East Cambridgeshire District Council’s health and happiness day is returning to residents’ screens for the second year running. 

The day, which first took place in 2016 at Ely Country Park, is returning on February 11 after a virtual event last year, and can be accessed via the council’s YouTube channel. 

The one-day event – which features demonstrations and guidance from local organisations – aims to encourage people to make positive changes to their health and happiness. 

This year’s event will focus on the different avenues of support on offer for residents across the district, as well as guidance from local support schemes. 

It’ll also feature the council’s housing and community advice service, the eyes and ears initiative and healthy you. 

Cllr Julia Huffer, chairman of the operational services committee, said: “From keeping warm in winter to accessing support funding and health advice, there is something for everyone and I would encourage residents to get involved.

“The event is virtual so you have the added benefits of being able to access it all from the comfort of your own home.” 

Recordings will continue to be available on the East Cambridgeshire District Council YouTube channel after they’re released.

East Cambridgeshire District Council
Ely News

Don't Miss

Fraudulent accountant Amina Musaji, of Railway Close, Burwell, has been jailed for two years.

Cambs Live News

Jail for fraudulent accountant who tried to steal £200k of employer’s money

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Ely woman Karolina Tkaczyk after brain tumour operation

Addenbrooke's Hospital

'He saved my life' - Karolina thanks optician after spotting unknown...

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Eye Hill Drove junction off A142 Ely and Soham

Cambs Live News

Motorcyclist in serious condition after A142 tractor crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Two vehicle crash on A10 at Ely

Cambs Live News

Two suffer serious injuries after A10 crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon