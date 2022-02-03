This year’s health and happiness day will focus on the different avenues of support on offer for residents across the district, as well as guidance from local support schemes. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

East Cambridgeshire District Council’s health and happiness day is returning to residents’ screens for the second year running.

The day, which first took place in 2016 at Ely Country Park, is returning on February 11 after a virtual event last year, and can be accessed via the council’s YouTube channel.

The one-day event – which features demonstrations and guidance from local organisations – aims to encourage people to make positive changes to their health and happiness.

This year’s event will focus on the different avenues of support on offer for residents across the district, as well as guidance from local support schemes.

It’ll also feature the council’s housing and community advice service, the eyes and ears initiative and healthy you.

Cllr Julia Huffer, chairman of the operational services committee, said: “From keeping warm in winter to accessing support funding and health advice, there is something for everyone and I would encourage residents to get involved.

“The event is virtual so you have the added benefits of being able to access it all from the comfort of your own home.”

Recordings will continue to be available on the East Cambridgeshire District Council YouTube channel after they’re released.