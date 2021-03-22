Published: 3:58 PM March 22, 2021

Great British Bake Off series six finalist Ian Cumming is the main attraction of East Cambs District Council's virtual Health and Happiness Day. - Credit: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL

Great British Bake Off series six finalist Ian Cumming will share his expert knowledge on pastry making as part of a virtual health and happiness event for residents of East Cambridgeshire.

Medical-Experts-On-Lockdown-One-Year-On---It-Saved-Many-Live

East Cambs District Council's Health and Happiness Day, which first took place in 2016 at Ely Country Park, is returning on March 26 – but this time to residents’ screens.

The one-day event - which also features demonstrations and guidance from local organisations - aims to encourage people to make positive changes to their health and happiness.

The event will be taking place digitally via a series of online events that can be watched live or as recordings at a later date.

You may also want to watch:

This year’s programme emphasises health and happiness activities that can be undertaken by residents in their homes including those who are vulnerable or may be shielding.

The day’s schedule will include events from Cambridgeshire Libraries on phone buddies and computer assistance as well as a chess project (Cambridgeshire Home Energy Support Service) event from Cambridgeshire ACRE.

There will be a range of low-intensity exercise recordings to choose from while charity Age UK will be presenting information on their visiting services designed to combat loneliness in elderly people.

Councillor David Ambrose Smith, chairman of the operational services committee, said: “The health and wellbeing of our residents is our number one priority, and this has only been emphasised by the events of the last 12 months.

“Vulnerable residents that may have had to shield during the pandemic may have found that their physical or mental wellbeing has suffered due to loneliness or becoming less active.

“We are looking forward to helping residents and providing opportunities for them to become more active and re-discover some of the happiness and independence they may have lost during the pandemic.”

Residents can register for access to the recorded event on Eventbrite which will send them to the council’s YouTube channel.

Recordings will continue to be available on the East Cambridgeshire District Council YouTube channel after the recordings are released: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0cFMP6_WYXa6OZ7_lq4ZSg