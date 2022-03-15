Fly tipping incidents in East Cambridgeshire, according to the district council, dropped by a third between last December and February 2022, compared to the same period between 2020 and 2021. - Credit: ECDC

The number of fly-tipping incidents in East Cambridgeshire has dropped by over a third in the last three months compared to the same time last year.

Figures show there were 145 actual incidents of fly-tipping reported in the district between last December and February 2022, as opposed to 220 in the same three months between 2020 and 2021.

The figures, from East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC), were revealed through a Freedom of Information request.

“March 2021 saw the worst offending in the district with 176 cases of fly-tipping being reported, compared to an average of 52 a month in 2019,” an ECDC spokesperson said.

“The council believes the increase was down to people leaving waste down country roads or next to recycling bins.”

ECDC say there was a 24pc increase in actual fly-tipping cases during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fridges are just one example of items that have been illegally dumped in East Cambridgeshire. - Credit: ECDC

The council believe the rise was partially down to unlicensed ‘man and van’ services offering to pick up waste before illegally leaving it by the roadside.

There was also a 46pc increase in reports of fly-tipping from members of the public between 1999 and 2021.

One of the most affected areas of fly tipping in East Cambridgeshire was Fountain Lane car park, Soham, where fridges, mattresses and beer barrels blocked footpaths and access routes.

Since then, six fixed penalties have been issued for fly tipping and illegal dumping at the site has now stopped.

Cllr Julia Huffer, chair of the operational services committee at ECDC, said: “Since 2020 we’ve taken one case to court, issued 37 fixed penalty notices, one community protection notice and 19 warnings.

“By working together, raising awareness and being extra vigilant, we can win the fight against fly-tippers.”

Other junk has also been dumped illegally in East Cambridgeshire, which has forced footpaths to be blocked. - Credit: ECDC

The number of actual fly-tipping incidents in East Cambridgeshire had increased from 2017 but dropped to 620 two years later.

That declined to 589 in 2020 before rising to 739 last year.

Darryl Preston, Cambridgeshire police and crime commissioner, said he is committed to working with ECDC to tackle fly-tipping.

“Fly-tipping is a scourge in our cities, towns and rural areas; it is a crime and an issue local residents should not have to tolerate,” he said.

“While the responsibility to tackle fly-tipping generally lies with local councils, this is an issue that needs a robust partnership approach.”