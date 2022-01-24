Figures released by East Cambs Council show that reports of fly tipping rose from 672 incidents in 2019, to 750 a year later and by 2021 climbed to 980. - Credit: Archant

East Cambridgeshire has been hit by a 46 per cent rise in fly tipping incidents in just three years.

Figures released by East Cambs Council show that reports of fly tipping rose from 672 incidents in 2019, to 750 a year later and by 2021 climbed to 980.

The council released the figures as part of a Freedom of Informaiton request.

The figures show that the second worst offending month last year was January with THREE cases reported on average every day of the month.

The total of 104 incidents, though, was beaten two months later in March when the council received – and dealt with – 164 cases of fly tipping.

Number of cases dropped last year in August – as they had in the previous two years – but by October and November the numbers were again well up.

The council, however, says it cannot put an exact cost on cleaning up the dumped waste.

“Fly tips are cleared as part of our general waste services,” it says. “As such we do not hold specific cost information”.

The council says it also doesn’t keep photographic records of fly tipping reported to them.

Cambridgeshire's Police and Crime Commissioner said last November he was looking to get tough on fly tippers.

Darryl Preston said: “I want to be clear; fly tipping is a crime and totally unacceptable in our communities.

“We know that it has a significant environmental and health impact, but it is also a financial burden on law-abiding citizens and our public services.”

He told delegates from the NFU on a visit to a Fenland farm that it can cost anywhere from £10,000 to £500,000 to clear a single site.

Figures for 2020 show that across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough there were more than 11,000 reported incidents of illegally dumped rubbish; an average of 31 incidents every day.

East Cambridgeshire District Council advises that if you have witnessed somebody fly tipping, then please report it using their self-service form 24 hours a day.

Alternatively, you can phone the council on 01353 665555 during office hours.

Fenland Council says they take reports of fly-tipping very seriously and aim to prosecute the people responsible.

The council also points out that it is a criminal offence that carries an unlimited fine and a potential prison sentence.



