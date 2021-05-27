Published: 10:26 AM May 27, 2021 Updated: 10:28 AM May 27, 2021

19-year-old man from Ely arrested on suspicion of criminal damage in connection with Swastika graffiti in the city. - Credit: SUPPLIED

A 19-year-old man from Ely has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage in connection with Swastika graffiti in the city.

It comes after residents were left "horrified" when they spotted the offensive graffiti in Jubilee Park and the grounds of Ely Cathedral while out on a walk on Sunday May 16.

The man has since been released under investigation.

Insp Shane Fasey said: “Hate crimes have no place in Cambridgeshire and we will not tolerate anyone who thinks it is acceptable to cause this kind of upset and damage to members of our community.

“We continue to ask anyone with information or anyone who sees anyone acting suspiciously to report it to us online https://bit.ly/3bYP0P8.”

Jo Brooks, director of operations at East Cambridgeshire District Council, said at the time: “We are incredibly proud of our district and it is a great shame that a small minority are choosing to deface public spaces, especially most recently in Ely.

“The council has a zero-tolerance policy on all forms of antisocial behaviour in the district and we are working with the relevant organisations to catch the person/s responsible for such inappropriate and offensive behaviour."