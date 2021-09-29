Published: 9:35 AM September 29, 2021

Cannabis and drug paraphernalia was seized by police in Waterbeach. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Cannabis and drug paraphernalia was seized upon by police as the crackdown on anti-social behaviour continues across Cambridgeshire.

Cambridgeshire police officers were in Waterbeach on the evening of Monday, September 27 when they found the items.

The discovery was part of a focus on tackling anti-social behaviour concerns in the county.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “We seized cannabis and drug paraphernalia from Waterbeach Recreation Ground.

“This was part of a crackdown on anti-social behaviour including drug taking and dealing and anti-social driving.”

The discovery came after police seized cannabis from two men at Haddenham Recreation Ground during patrols in East Cambridgeshire last weekend.

The spokesperson added: “We will continue to tackle these issues but need your help.”

Residents are encouraged to report information of any criminal or suspicious activity to police by visiting: https://bit.ly/39FXYiZ.