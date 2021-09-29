News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Drug paraphernalia seized amid police crackdown

Daniel Mason

Published: 9:35 AM September 29, 2021   
Police seize drug paraphernalia in Waterbeach

Cannabis and drug paraphernalia was seized by police in Waterbeach. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Cannabis and drug paraphernalia was seized upon by police as the crackdown on anti-social behaviour continues across Cambridgeshire. 

Cambridgeshire police officers were in Waterbeach on the evening of Monday, September 27 when they found the items. 

The discovery was part of a focus on tackling anti-social behaviour concerns in the county. 

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “We seized cannabis and drug paraphernalia from Waterbeach Recreation Ground.  

Police seize cannabis at Waterbeach recreation ground

Cannabis and drug paraphernalia was seized by police in Waterbeach as part of a crackdown on anti-social behaviour. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

“This was part of a crackdown on anti-social behaviour including drug taking and dealing and anti-social driving.” 

The discovery came after police seized cannabis from two men at Haddenham Recreation Ground during patrols in East Cambridgeshire last weekend. 

Drug paraphernalia was seized in Waterbeach

Cannabis and drug paraphernalia was seized by police in Waterbeach. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The spokesperson added: “We will continue to tackle these issues but need your help.” 

Residents are encouraged to report information of any criminal or suspicious activity to police by visiting: https://bit.ly/39FXYiZ.  

Waterbeach News

