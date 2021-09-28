News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Men caught with cannabis at village park

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:14 AM September 28, 2021   
Police seized cannabis found at Haddenham Recreation Ground

Two men were found with cannabis at Haddenham Recreation Ground, which was then seized by police. - Credit: Google Maps

Two men were found in possession of cannabis which was seized by police at a village recreation ground. 

The men were found with “a small amount” of cannabis in Haddenham during patrols by Cambridgeshire police on September 24. 

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “A small amount of personal use cannabis was found and seized for destruction.   

“Two men in their early twenties were in possession and the men were dealt with by way of community resolution.” 

Police officers also stopped two vehicles during weekend visits across East Cambridgeshire, including Burwell, Soham, Swaffham Prior, Ely leisure village, Ely city centre and Elean Business Park. 

The spokesperson added: “Two vehicles were stopped.  

“One was for speeding and overtaking dangerously on a bend, and another for not having their main lights on in the dark.” 

To report concerns of anti-social behaviour to Cambridgeshire police, visit their webpage at: https://bit.ly/3ugTk4n.  

