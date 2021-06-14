Gallery

Published: 9:16 AM June 14, 2021 Updated: 9:24 AM June 14, 2021

The Glassworks spa at the Varsity Hotel in Cambridge overlooks the River Cam - Credit: VARSITY CAMBRIDGE

Located just a short walk from Cambridge city centre, The Varsity Hotel and Spa has everything that’s needed for a relaxing weekend away.

As staycations continue to rise, there’s never been a better time to explore the historic city - and there’s something for everybody at this boutique hotel, which boasts 44 uniquely designed rooms as well as multiple restaurants and leisure facilities.

The Senior Fellows suite at The Varsity Hotel & Spa in Cambridge - Credit: VARSITY CAMBRIDGE

After browsing the many independent shops and exploring the famous colleges, afternoons can be spent sipping cocktails on the rooftop at the SIX terrace bar, working out at the gym or having a well-earned rest at the on-site spa.

The view from SIX Cambridge - Credit: SIX CAMBRIDGE

There are plenty of options for where to dine, too: SIX restaurant, with its floor to ceilings windows, has a panoramic view of the city skyline, while the River Bar - situated on the Quayside in an 18th century warehouse - is a hidden gem.

Boasting a picturesque view of the river, and tucked away around the corner of the hotel, the location gives it a feeling of exclusivity; it’s not somewhere you would stumble across.

The roof terrace at SIX Cambridge - Credit: SIX CAMBRIDGE

The interior’s exposed brick and plush leather sofas give the restaurant a homely feel.

And everything feels covid-safe too, with Perspex screens in-between tables.

The River Bar in Cambridge - Credit: VARSITY CAMBRIDGE

In terms of the food, each course is temptingly presented; the halloumi with chutney gives it a spicy kick while the calamari and alioli is complemented by lettuce and a slice of lemon.

The surf and turf burger will leave your jaw on the floor while the sticky toffee pudding is a deliciously light way to finish a meal.

The grilled halloumi with herb marinated cherry tomatoes and salsa at The River Bar in Cambridge. - Credit: RIVER BAR CAMBRIDGE

The cocktail flavour map, meanwhile, not only showcases a range of flavours - it also proves there are enough different concoctions to justify return visits to SIX and the River Bar.

“We don’t go for small portions here”, says the waitress, having served up the biggest steak I’ve ever set eyes on.

The calamari with lemon and aioli at The River Bar in Cambridge. - Credit: RIVER BAR CAMBRIDGE

The staff really could not be faulted during our overnight stay, either; everyone was friendly, cheery and willing to help.

The pièce de résistance, however, is the Glassworks spa, which overlooks the River Cam and the punters making their way across it. With a jacuzzi, sauna, steam room and several relaxation chairs, it’s easy to while away the hours.

The gym and fitness studio at the Varsity Hotel in Cambridge - Credit: VARSITY CAMBRIDGE

The Senior Fellows suite at The Varsity Hotel & Spa in Cambridge - Credit: VARSITY CAMBRIDGE

The sticky toffee pudding with warm toffee sauce and vanilla ice cream - Credit: RIVER BAR CAMBRIDGE

The surf and turf burger at the River Bar in Cambridge - Credit: RIVER BAR

The hazelnut slab brownie with salted chocolate sauce and mascarpone at The River Bar in Cambridge - Credit: RIVER BAR CAMBRIDGE



