Published: 10:30 AM June 16, 2021

Ely Tigers' Caiden Smith and Will Garner raised thousands of pounds for charity by completing their own challenges during lockdown. - Credit: ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB

Two Ely sportsmen have been commended for raising thousands of pounds for charity by running the equivalent of three marathons, rowing over 100km and completing 5,961 push-ups in a month.

During the second lockdown, Ely Tigers Rugby Club under 12s team member Caiden Smith ran 130km (the equivalent of just over three marathons) in the space of just a few weeks.

During the second lockdown, Ely Tigers Rugby Club under 12s team member Caiden Smith ran 130km in the space of just a few weeks. - Credit: ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB

Meanwhile, former Ely Colts Captain Will Garner raised £2,500 by rowing over 100km in the first lockdown and, in the second, he completed 5,961 push-ups in one month.

This was one push-up for every person lost to suicide in the UK in 2019.

Both Caiden and Will raised the money for mental health charity Mind; Caiden ended up blowing his original target of £100 out of the water to raise over £1,000.

On Sunday, while at the U12’s tie presentation ceremony, the club commended both Caiden and WIll's fundraising efforts.

Former Ely Colts Captain Will Garner raised £2,500 by completing a rowing and push-up challenge. - Credit: ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB

Caiden's achievement was also recognised by Eastern Counties Rugby Union and Cambridgeshire RFU who, via club chairman Chris Day, awarded him a goodie bag of treats.

"Thank you to both ECRFU and CRFU their generous gifts and for recognising the achievements of those who went out of their way to make a difference in the last 18 months," said a spokesman for Ely Tigers Rugby Club.

Caiden’s dad Steve contacted the club after and said: “Thank you for this, it’s meant so much to him.

"The club has really helped him over the last two years with his mental health so we really can’t thank you enough."

Caiden Smith's fundraising achievement was recognised by Eastern Counties Rugby Union and Cambridgeshire RFU who, via club chairman Chris Day, awarded him a goodie bag of treats. - Credit: ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB

The Tigers spokesman added that Will raised "an amazing amount", which is "something all at the club are hugely proud of him for".

They said that "hugely talented player" Will will be beginning his senior rugby career in September with Shelford.

"Hih maturity is beyond his years and we are confident he will be an asset to them, as he was for us during his time at Ely," the Tigers spokesman added.

Will Garner (left) and Caiden Smith (right) came together after smashing their fundraising targets through completing challenges during lockdown. - Credit: ANGII SMITH

"We wish him all the best and look forward to seeing his progression.

"Will also has a gift bag waiting for him and we will make sure he receives it soon."