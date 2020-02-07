Valentine's dinner at Cambridge restaurant will help charity

A Cambridge restaurant is donating £10 to the British Heart Foundation for every chateaubriand sold throughout the Valentine's Day week.

Six restaurant, based at The Varsity Hotel and Spa, say it will be the "perfect way to give something back while celebrating with a loved one".

It will be priced at £59.50 per person and served in the restaurant on the hotel's sixth floor, which features panoramic views of Cambridge and its architecture.

Chateaubriand is a dish that traditionally consists of a large center cut fillet of tenderloin grilled between two lesser pieces of meat that are discarded after cooking.

To book visit https://www.sixcambridge.co.uk/