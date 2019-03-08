Late TV star John McCririck's large collection of iconic clothes, jewellery and even cigars up for grabs as they go under the hammer in Ely
PUBLISHED: 12:57 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 07 November 2019
Rowley�s / BNPS
Iconic pieces of clothing worn by TV and racing legend John McCririck are among a number of his personal belongings going under the hammer in Ely.
Clothes, jewellery, large diamond rings and even a set of McCririck's cigars will be up for grabs in the sale at Rowley's auction house in December.
He died in July this year aged 79 and now his widow Jenny, who he nicknamed The Booby, has decided to put some of his most famous belongings up for sale.
The auction, held on Saturday, December 9, is expected to raise between £30,000 and £50,000 as some items alone are valued at £4,000 at the least.
Jenny said: "I only decided to sell the items because a friend asked me to go to a charity valuation day with her.
"I took some of John's rings - he'd always said that if anything should happen to him I should get them valued.
"John told people they were rubbish because he didn't want them stolen. People would shake his hands and try and take them - that's why his rings were joined together with a chain.
"I decided to put the rings and some other items in for auction and I've also donated some to Cancer Research."
Among the items are several very large diamond rings, four or five watches - including an IWC valued at £4,000-£6,000 - and a collection of cigars.
Amongst the clothes are some distinctive headwear, footwear, plus jackets and suits - most handmade for the pundit.
The sale is expected to raise £30,000-50,000.
McCririck was a multi award-winning journalist who worked for The Sporting Life, ITV and Channel 4, amongst others.
He also became well known amongst younger generations when he took part in various TV shows including Celebrity Big Brother, Wife Swap and The Weakest Link.
Roddy Lloyd from Rowley's said: "John McCririck was very much a larger than life character - he was also physically big so the clothes are huge.
"I first saw the rings at a local charity valuation day and then Jenny decided to sell some clothes and other items.
"John transcended the world of racing and his flamboyant style and distinctive look endeared him to millions.
"Because of their association with him, these items have added value and I am sure many from the world of racing will want a piece of this memorabilia."