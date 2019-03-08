Late TV star John McCririck's large collection of iconic clothes, jewellery and even cigars up for grabs as they go under the hammer in Ely

Racing and TV star John McCririck�s iconic clothing pieces are among items up for grabs at an auction held in Ely this December. Picture: Rowley�s / BNPS Rowley�s / BNPS

Iconic pieces of clothing worn by TV and racing legend John McCririck are among a number of his personal belongings going under the hammer in Ely.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Racing and TV star John McCririck’s iconic clothing pieces are among items up for grabs at an auction held in Ely this December. Picture: Rowley’s / BNPS Racing and TV star John McCririck’s iconic clothing pieces are among items up for grabs at an auction held in Ely this December. Picture: Rowley’s / BNPS

Clothes, jewellery, large diamond rings and even a set of McCririck's cigars will be up for grabs in the sale at Rowley's auction house in December.

He died in July this year aged 79 and now his widow Jenny, who he nicknamed The Booby, has decided to put some of his most famous belongings up for sale.

The auction, held on Saturday, December 9, is expected to raise between £30,000 and £50,000 as some items alone are valued at £4,000 at the least.

Some of John McCririck’s most famous items are up for grabs in Ely this December. Picture: Rowley’s / BNPS Some of John McCririck’s most famous items are up for grabs in Ely this December. Picture: Rowley’s / BNPS

Jenny said: "I only decided to sell the items because a friend asked me to go to a charity valuation day with her.

"I took some of John's rings - he'd always said that if anything should happen to him I should get them valued.

"John told people they were rubbish because he didn't want them stolen. People would shake his hands and try and take them - that's why his rings were joined together with a chain.

Some of John McCririck’s most famous items are up for grabs in Ely this December. Picture: Rowley’s / BNPS Some of John McCririck’s most famous items are up for grabs in Ely this December. Picture: Rowley’s / BNPS

"I decided to put the rings and some other items in for auction and I've also donated some to Cancer Research."

Among the items are several very large diamond rings, four or five watches - including an IWC valued at £4,000-£6,000 - and a collection of cigars.

Amongst the clothes are some distinctive headwear, footwear, plus jackets and suits - most handmade for the pundit.

Racing and TV star John McCririck’s iconic clothing pieces are among items up for grabs at an auction held in Ely this December. Picture: Rowley’s / BNPS Racing and TV star John McCririck’s iconic clothing pieces are among items up for grabs at an auction held in Ely this December. Picture: Rowley’s / BNPS

The sale is expected to raise £30,000-50,000.

McCririck was a multi award-winning journalist who worked for The Sporting Life, ITV and Channel 4, amongst others.

He also became well known amongst younger generations when he took part in various TV shows including Celebrity Big Brother, Wife Swap and The Weakest Link.

Some of John McCririck’s most famous items are up for grabs in Ely this December. Picture: Rowley’s / BNPS Some of John McCririck’s most famous items are up for grabs in Ely this December. Picture: Rowley’s / BNPS

Roddy Lloyd from Rowley's said: "John McCririck was very much a larger than life character - he was also physically big so the clothes are huge.

"I first saw the rings at a local charity valuation day and then Jenny decided to sell some clothes and other items.

"John transcended the world of racing and his flamboyant style and distinctive look endeared him to millions.

Racing and TV star John McCririck’s iconic clothing pieces are among items up for grabs at an auction held in Ely this December. Picture: Rowley’s / BNPS Racing and TV star John McCririck’s iconic clothing pieces are among items up for grabs at an auction held in Ely this December. Picture: Rowley’s / BNPS

"Because of their association with him, these items have added value and I am sure many from the world of racing will want a piece of this memorabilia."

Racing and TV star John McCririck’s iconic clothing pieces are among items up for grabs at an auction held in Ely this December. Picture: Rowley’s / BNPS Racing and TV star John McCririck’s iconic clothing pieces are among items up for grabs at an auction held in Ely this December. Picture: Rowley’s / BNPS

Some of John McCririck’s most famous items are up for grabs in Ely this December. Picture: Rowley’s / BNPS Some of John McCririck’s most famous items are up for grabs in Ely this December. Picture: Rowley’s / BNPS

Some of John McCririck’s most famous items are up for grabs in Ely this December. Picture: Rowley’s / BNPS Some of John McCririck’s most famous items are up for grabs in Ely this December. Picture: Rowley’s / BNPS

Some of John McCririck’s most famous items are up for grabs in Ely this December. Picture: Rowley’s / BNPS Some of John McCririck’s most famous items are up for grabs in Ely this December. Picture: Rowley’s / BNPS

You may also want to watch: