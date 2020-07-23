Advanced search

Mepal pub unveils outdoor container bar as team adjust to life post-lockdown

PUBLISHED: 13:04 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:05 23 July 2020

The Three Pickerels in Mepal has unveiled its one-of-a-kind outdoor container bar as the team adjust to the ‘new normal’ post-lockdown. Picture: THE THREE PICKERELS/FACEBOOK

The Three Pickerels in Mepal has unveiled its one-of-a-kind outdoor container bar as the team adjust to the ‘new normal’ post-lockdown. Picture: THE THREE PICKERELS/FACEBOOK

Archant

A Mepal pub has unveiled its one-of-a-kind outdoor container bar as the team adjust to the ‘new normal’ post-lockdown.

The Three Pickerels in Mepal has unveiled its one-of-a-kind outdoor container bar as the team adjust to the ‘new normal’ post-lockdown. Picture: THE THREE PICKERELS/FACEBOOK The Three Pickerels in Mepal has unveiled its one-of-a-kind outdoor container bar as the team adjust to the ‘new normal’ post-lockdown. Picture: THE THREE PICKERELS/FACEBOOK

The Three Pickerels, which reopened on July 4, have launched The Thirsty Fish as a way of serving drinks safely every Saturday and Sunday from 12-6pm.

The team has also been busy throughout lockdown “making lots of new picnic benches so we have enough space for everyone to come enjoy their first pint back down at the riverside”.

You may also want to watch:

While their restaurant is remaining closed, snack options are available from the bar.

MORE: 9 great Ely beer gardens

“We are following all of the new Government guidelines to make sure we can offer a safe environment for all staff and customers.

“So we have your weekend sorted. Make sure you pop down this weekend to check it out, you won’t see many bars like ours.”

The Three Pickerels is located at 19 Bridge Road, CB6 2AR, Ely.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Young man who stabbed ‘acquaintance’ after he didn’t buy him mobile phone is jailed

Callum Everett of High Street, Wicken has been jailed for four years after stabbing someone after they didn’t buy him a mobile phone. Picture: Cambs Cops

Post Office move to empty building confirmed - with permanent postmaster, repair store and outside access ramp

Ely Post Office is being relocated to7 St Mary's Street - an empty building that will be refurbished with a stationery, gift, mobile accessories and repair store as well as an outside ramp to improve access. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Police find the body of Ely man Stephen Ridley, 59, who had been missing since Monday

Steve Ridley whose body was discovered today at Roswell Pits. He had been missing from his Ely home since Monday. Picture; FAMILY

American restaurant to open in Ely after takeaway service proves a lockdown hit

American restaurant Inferno BBQ is coming to Broad Street in Ely - having already proved popular as a takeaway service throughout lockdown. Picture: STEVE SHIPP

Most Read

Young man who stabbed ‘acquaintance’ after he didn’t buy him mobile phone is jailed

Callum Everett of High Street, Wicken has been jailed for four years after stabbing someone after they didn’t buy him a mobile phone. Picture: Cambs Cops

Post Office move to empty building confirmed - with permanent postmaster, repair store and outside access ramp

Ely Post Office is being relocated to7 St Mary's Street - an empty building that will be refurbished with a stationery, gift, mobile accessories and repair store as well as an outside ramp to improve access. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Police find the body of Ely man Stephen Ridley, 59, who had been missing since Monday

Steve Ridley whose body was discovered today at Roswell Pits. He had been missing from his Ely home since Monday. Picture; FAMILY

American restaurant to open in Ely after takeaway service proves a lockdown hit

American restaurant Inferno BBQ is coming to Broad Street in Ely - having already proved popular as a takeaway service throughout lockdown. Picture: STEVE SHIPP

Latest from the Ely Standard

New stretch of A14 is “crucial” to economic recovery from coronavirus pandemic

The official opening of the stretch of road took place in February

Mepal pub unveils outdoor container bar as team adjust to life post-lockdown

The Three Pickerels in Mepal has unveiled its one-of-a-kind outdoor container bar as the team adjust to the ‘new normal’ post-lockdown. Picture: THE THREE PICKERELS/FACEBOOK

Nearly four million drivers have already used upgraded A14

Vehicles using the 750-metre long River Great Ouse viaduct on the new A14. Pictures: Highways England

Auditor’s report at East Cambs Council raises concerns over supplier contracts and issues warning that ‘bank mandate fraud poses a high risk’

East Cambridgeshire District Council: annual auditors' report now out for councillors to consider

Youth cadets create and deliver thank-you posters to care home workers

St John Ambulance Ely’'s youth team (cadets and badgers) got together to make a poster to say thank you to local carers after one of its teenage members came up with the idea. Pictured are members of the Vera James Care Home team with cadet Gao Qu and eight-year-old badger Lexi Cattani-Price. Picture: KATRINA CATTANI