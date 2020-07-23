Mepal pub unveils outdoor container bar as team adjust to life post-lockdown

The Three Pickerels in Mepal has unveiled its one-of-a-kind outdoor container bar as the team adjust to the ‘new normal’ post-lockdown. Picture: THE THREE PICKERELS/FACEBOOK Archant

A Mepal pub has unveiled its one-of-a-kind outdoor container bar as the team adjust to the ‘new normal’ post-lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Three Pickerels in Mepal has unveiled its one-of-a-kind outdoor container bar as the team adjust to the ‘new normal’ post-lockdown. Picture: THE THREE PICKERELS/FACEBOOK The Three Pickerels in Mepal has unveiled its one-of-a-kind outdoor container bar as the team adjust to the ‘new normal’ post-lockdown. Picture: THE THREE PICKERELS/FACEBOOK

The Three Pickerels, which reopened on July 4, have launched The Thirsty Fish as a way of serving drinks safely every Saturday and Sunday from 12-6pm.

The team has also been busy throughout lockdown “making lots of new picnic benches so we have enough space for everyone to come enjoy their first pint back down at the riverside”.

You may also want to watch:

While their restaurant is remaining closed, snack options are available from the bar.

MORE: 9 great Ely beer gardens

“We are following all of the new Government guidelines to make sure we can offer a safe environment for all staff and customers.

“So we have your weekend sorted. Make sure you pop down this weekend to check it out, you won’t see many bars like ours.”

The Three Pickerels is located at 19 Bridge Road, CB6 2AR, Ely.