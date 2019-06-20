Little Downham youth theatre group to bring Seuss favourites to life

Little Downham youth theatre group Youth Acts UP to bring Seuss favourites to life. Picture: BECKY GREEN.

A Little Downham youth theatre group will unlock the imaginations of local people when they bring the Cat in the Hat and other Seuss favourites to life.

Little Downham youth theatre group Youth Acts UP to bring Seuss favourites to life. Picture: BECKY GREEN.

The Youth Acts Up group will perform Seussical JR. using the plinker-plunker of many musical styles, ranging from Latin to pop, swing to gospel, and R&B to funk.

"It takes a lot of creativity and focus to bring this whimsical world to life, while communicating its subtle themes and meaningful lessons," said director, Becky Green.

"We hope that the students have sell-out performances as they've worked so hard creating a magical story and it is great that the authors of this classic musical have created a special edition suitable for students to perform".

Cheerful chaos will ensue when the show opens on July 20 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm in Little Downham Village Hall.

Little Downham youth theatre group Youth Acts UP to bring Seuss favourites to life. Picture: BECKY GREEN.

Tickets are available online or via www.ticketsource.co.uk/youthactsup or in person at NISA, Main Street, Little Downham.

Doors open 30 minutes before performances and refreshments are available.

Youth Acts UP is in its fourth year with previous sold out productions of Cinderella, Aladdin, Peter Pan and Dracula Rock Show.

The group promotes all things theatrical and encourages all to get involved.

Little Downham youth theatre group Youth Acts UP to bring Seuss favourites to life. Picture: BECKY GREEN.

It runs Saturday mornings (term time) in Little Downham Village Hall.

Little Downham youth theatre group Youth Acts UP to bring Seuss favourites to life. Picture: BECKY GREEN.

Little Downham youth theatre group Youth Acts UP to bring Seuss favourites to life. Picture: BECKY GREEN.

