Advanced search

Little Downham youth theatre group to bring Seuss favourites to life

20 June, 2019 - 12:11
Little Downham youth theatre group Youth Acts UP to bring Seuss favourites to life. Picture: BECKY GREEN.

Little Downham youth theatre group Youth Acts UP to bring Seuss favourites to life. Picture: BECKY GREEN.

Archant

A Little Downham youth theatre group will unlock the imaginations of local people when they bring the Cat in the Hat and other Seuss favourites to life.

Little Downham youth theatre group Youth Acts UP to bring Seuss favourites to life. Picture: BECKY GREEN.Little Downham youth theatre group Youth Acts UP to bring Seuss favourites to life. Picture: BECKY GREEN.

The Youth Acts Up group will perform Seussical JR. using the plinker-plunker of many musical styles, ranging from Latin to pop, swing to gospel, and R&B to funk.

"It takes a lot of creativity and focus to bring this whimsical world to life, while communicating its subtle themes and meaningful lessons," said director, Becky Green.

"We hope that the students have sell-out performances as they've worked so hard creating a magical story and it is great that the authors of this classic musical have created a special edition suitable for students to perform".

Cheerful chaos will ensue when the show opens on July 20 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm in Little Downham Village Hall.

Little Downham youth theatre group Youth Acts UP to bring Seuss favourites to life. Picture: BECKY GREEN.Little Downham youth theatre group Youth Acts UP to bring Seuss favourites to life. Picture: BECKY GREEN.

Tickets are available online or via www.ticketsource.co.uk/youthactsup or in person at NISA, Main Street, Little Downham.

Doors open 30 minutes before performances and refreshments are available.

Youth Acts UP is in its fourth year with previous sold out productions of Cinderella, Aladdin, Peter Pan and Dracula Rock Show.

The group promotes all things theatrical and encourages all to get involved.

Little Downham youth theatre group Youth Acts UP to bring Seuss favourites to life. Picture: BECKY GREEN.Little Downham youth theatre group Youth Acts UP to bring Seuss favourites to life. Picture: BECKY GREEN.

It runs Saturday mornings (term time) in Little Downham Village Hall.

Little Downham youth theatre group Youth Acts UP to bring Seuss favourites to life. Picture: BECKY GREEN.Little Downham youth theatre group Youth Acts UP to bring Seuss favourites to life. Picture: BECKY GREEN.

Little Downham youth theatre group Youth Acts UP to bring Seuss favourites to life. Picture: BECKY GREEN.Little Downham youth theatre group Youth Acts UP to bring Seuss favourites to life. Picture: BECKY GREEN.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Brave Cambridgeshire mum battling rare lung disease is fundraising to pay off her mortgage

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease is hoping to raise £119,000 to pay off her mortgage to secure her children’s future. Picture: FAMILY.

Ely mother who stole £100,000 from business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed

Ely mother Nicola Hayter who stole £100,000 from a business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Speed bumps installed on Fore Hill to slow down drivers

Speed bumps have been installed on Fore Hill in Ely in a bid to slow down drivers on the notorious stretch. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

Illegal rave in East Cambridgeshire village stopped by police

Around 300 partygoers caused chaos when they descended on the picturesque village of Lode ready for an illegal rave. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Sutton man who made false claims of homophobia could be jailed

Jamie Shand from Sutton who could be jailed for making false reports to police. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

Brave Cambridgeshire mum battling rare lung disease is fundraising to pay off her mortgage

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease is hoping to raise £119,000 to pay off her mortgage to secure her children’s future. Picture: FAMILY.

Ely mother who stole £100,000 from business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed

Ely mother Nicola Hayter who stole £100,000 from a business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Speed bumps installed on Fore Hill to slow down drivers

Speed bumps have been installed on Fore Hill in Ely in a bid to slow down drivers on the notorious stretch. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

Illegal rave in East Cambridgeshire village stopped by police

Around 300 partygoers caused chaos when they descended on the picturesque village of Lode ready for an illegal rave. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Sutton man who made false claims of homophobia could be jailed

Jamie Shand from Sutton who could be jailed for making false reports to police. Picture: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Ely Standard

Sutton man who made false claims of homophobia could be jailed

Jamie Shand from Sutton who could be jailed for making false reports to police. Picture: Simon Parkin

Little Downham youth theatre group to bring Seuss favourites to life

Little Downham youth theatre group Youth Acts UP to bring Seuss favourites to life. Picture: BECKY GREEN.

Pupils from East Cambridgeshire to showcase skills at arts festival

More than 360 pupils from 11 schools including Ely College will for be singing, dancing and acting at a performing arts festival. Ely College pupils practice their best acting skills.Picture: ELY COLLEGE.

Ely Cathedral to provide the inspiration for new poetry as part of unique project

A new poetry project will see Ely Cathedral and its founder St Etheldreda provide inspiration as writers of all ages unleash their creativity. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL.

Cambridgeshire teen Jade named ambassador for The Brain Tumour Charity

Jade Asbury is now a young ambassador for The Brain Tumour Charity. Picture: THE BRAIN TUMOUR CHARITY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists