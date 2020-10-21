Theatre group on the hunt for aspiring actors and musicians to join cast of bittersweet wartime musical

Wilburton Theatre Group is searching for aspiring actors and musicians to join the cast of its production of the bittersweet wartime musical ‘Dogfight’. The group are pictured on stage during one of their previous performances. Picture: WILBURTON THEATRE GROUP Archant

A local theatre group is searching for aspiring actors and musicians to join the cast of its production of the bittersweet wartime musical ‘Dogfight’.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wilburton Theatre Group is searching for aspiring actors and musicians to join the cast of its production of the bittersweet wartime musical ‘Dogfight’. The group are pictured on stage during one of their previous performances. Picture: WILBURTON THEATRE GROUP Wilburton Theatre Group is searching for aspiring actors and musicians to join the cast of its production of the bittersweet wartime musical ‘Dogfight’. The group are pictured on stage during one of their previous performances. Picture: WILBURTON THEATRE GROUP

Wilburton Theatre Group will hold an introduction evening in November for its 2021 production, which features music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman).

Local resident DeeDee Doke will direct the musical which takes place during the Vietnam War and features a cast of men and women aged 16 and over.

“With the exception of just a few specific roles, the roles can be played by people of diverse ages,” she said.

“And of course, we encourage and welcome participants of all forms of diversity to get involved.”

All but one segment of the musical is set in San Francisco and, in addition to performers, the show will require technical and production support. A musical director, musicians and a choreographer are also needed.

“Dogfight is a wonderful show – funny, sad, with unexpected twists and turns. The music is amazing, giving a wide range of performers some quite wonderfully distinctive and character-full songs to perform,” said Doke.

“And in terms of characters, probably everyone out there who is or ever has been young will find one or more characters to identify with.”

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Theatre group that had to cancel six productions because of Covid-19 is awarded ‘vital’ £74,800 grant

Because of the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, no performance dates have yet been scheduled.

However, the introduction evening – which will be held at 6.30pm on November 8 via Zoom - will share information about the show.

Auditions will follow shortly – albeit in a different format than usual.

St Peter’s Hall, Wilburton has now opened to a limited number of groups and in line with all public venues, has carried out a risk assessment. WTG have also written some additions.

Angela Starr, of WTG, said: “During the past few months, we have been thinking of ways to get the ball rolling.

“And, as a tentative starter, we have decided to hold a Zoom meeting to assess the level of interest and give people the opportunity to find out more.”

To register your interest for the intro evening, email angestarr@btinternet.com or deedee.doke@btinternet.com. Links to the Zoom meeting will be sent out shortly before to registrants.

“We hope people will be tempted to find out more,” said Angela.