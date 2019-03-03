Advanced search

Get set to razzle dazzle for Viva Youth Theatre’s production of Chicago

03 March, 2019 - 11:00
And All That Jazz....Viva Youth to get you dancing in Chicago this month. Picture: VIVA.

Step back in time to the roaring twenties with Viva’s production of Chicago: High School Edition this March.

Join Viva Youth Theatre at the Kings Theatre, Newmarket, for the hottest musical around.

Featuring an onstage traditional jazz band, Chicago is a tale of fame, fortune and acquittal.

This high school version of the classic musical stays true to the original as well as being accessible by the group’s teen members.

Stand by for some snappy choreography, jazzy musical numbers including And All That Jazz, Razzle Dazzle, Cell Block Tango and Mr Cellophane all brought together in some gripping action directed by Viva’s founder Daniel Schumann.

Chicago takes place at the King’s Theatre, 16 Fitzroy Street, Newmarket, CB8 0JW on Tuesday March 5 to Saturday March 9.

Performances begin at 7.30pm with a matinee performance on Saturday March 9 at 3pm.

Tickets are £12.50/ £11.50 for over 60s and £10.50 for under 12s and are available via Ticketsource at www.ticketsource.co.uk/viva-arts or by calling 0333 666 33 66.

