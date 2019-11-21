Gallery

Six comic actors to play 128 characters as Viva perform The 39 Steps in Fordham

Viva Theatre Company perform The 39 Steps at Fordham Victoria Hall from December 5 to 7. The cast is pictured in rehearsals. Picture: RACHAEL POLSOM Archant

A cast of six comic actors will play more than 128 characters when Viva Theatre Company perfrom The 39 Steps to Fordham Victoria Hall from December 5 to 7.

The intriguing and riotous comedy - described as a Hitchcock masterpiece mixed with a juicy spy novel (with a dash of Monty Python for good measure) - is a fast-paced tale of an ordinary man on an extraordinarily entertaining adventure.

It will be performed by a cast of six who have been working hard to learn all the different accents and quick changes.

The show hurtles a notorious fugitive and a spellbound blonde from a London music hall north by northwest to Scotland's most remote highlands. Will they save Britain from a den of devious spies?

The 39 Steps contains every single legendary scene from the award-winning movie including the chase on the Flying Scotsman, the escape on the Forth Bridge, the first theatrical bi-plane crash ever staged and a sensational death-defying finale.

Directors Keith Gallois and Alison O'Connor said: "This is a rollercoaster ride not to be missed.

"Laughs are guaranteed so don't miss your chance to get in on the action; get your ticket now."

Shows are at 7.30pm and there is a 3pm matinee performance on Saturday. Refreshments will be served in the interval. Tickets are £12.50/ £11.50 for over 60s. Book online via www.ticketsource.co.uk/viva-arts or by calling 01353 722228.

