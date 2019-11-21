Advanced search

Gallery

Six comic actors to play 128 characters as Viva perform The 39 Steps in Fordham

PUBLISHED: 16:38 21 November 2019

Viva Theatre Company perform The 39 Steps at Fordham Victoria Hall from December 5 to 7. The cast is pictured in rehearsals. Picture: RACHAEL POLSOM

Viva Theatre Company perform The 39 Steps at Fordham Victoria Hall from December 5 to 7. The cast is pictured in rehearsals. Picture: RACHAEL POLSOM

Archant

A cast of six comic actors will play more than 128 characters when Viva Theatre Company perfrom The 39 Steps to Fordham Victoria Hall from December 5 to 7.

Viva Theatre Company perform The 39 Steps at Fordham Victoria Hall from December 5 to 7. The cast is pictured in rehearsals. Picture: RACHAEL POLSOM Viva Theatre Company perform The 39 Steps at Fordham Victoria Hall from December 5 to 7. The cast is pictured in rehearsals. Picture: RACHAEL POLSOM

The intriguing and riotous comedy - described as a Hitchcock masterpiece mixed with a juicy spy novel (with a dash of Monty Python for good measure) - is a fast-paced tale of an ordinary man on an extraordinarily entertaining adventure.

It will be performed by a cast of six who have been working hard to learn all the different accents and quick changes.

The show hurtles a notorious fugitive and a spellbound blonde from a London music hall north by northwest to Scotland's most remote highlands. Will they save Britain from a den of devious spies?

Viva Theatre Company perform The 39 Steps at Fordham Victoria Hall from December 5 to 7. The cast is pictured in rehearsals. Picture: RACHAEL POLSOM Viva Theatre Company perform The 39 Steps at Fordham Victoria Hall from December 5 to 7. The cast is pictured in rehearsals. Picture: RACHAEL POLSOM

The 39 Steps contains every single legendary scene from the award-winning movie including the chase on the Flying Scotsman, the escape on the Forth Bridge, the first theatrical bi-plane crash ever staged and a sensational death-defying finale.

Directors Keith Gallois and Alison O'Connor said: "This is a rollercoaster ride not to be missed.

"Laughs are guaranteed so don't miss your chance to get in on the action; get your ticket now."

Viva Theatre Company perform The 39 Steps at Fordham Victoria Hall from December 5 to 7. The cast is pictured in rehearsals. Picture: RACHAEL POLSOM Viva Theatre Company perform The 39 Steps at Fordham Victoria Hall from December 5 to 7. The cast is pictured in rehearsals. Picture: RACHAEL POLSOM

Shows are at 7.30pm and there is a 3pm matinee performance on Saturday. Refreshments will be served in the interval. Tickets are £12.50/ £11.50 for over 60s. Book online via www.ticketsource.co.uk/viva-arts or by calling 01353 722228.

Viva Theatre Company perform The 39 Steps at Fordham Victoria Hall from December 5 to 7. The cast is pictured in rehearsals. Picture: RACHAEL POLSOM Viva Theatre Company perform The 39 Steps at Fordham Victoria Hall from December 5 to 7. The cast is pictured in rehearsals. Picture: RACHAEL POLSOM

Viva Theatre Company perform The 39 Steps at Fordham Victoria Hall from December 5 to 7. The cast is pictured in rehearsals. Picture: RACHAEL POLSOM Viva Theatre Company perform The 39 Steps at Fordham Victoria Hall from December 5 to 7. The cast is pictured in rehearsals. Picture: RACHAEL POLSOM

Viva Theatre Company perform The 39 Steps at Fordham Victoria Hall from December 5 to 7. The cast is pictured in rehearsals. Picture: RACHAEL POLSOM Viva Theatre Company perform The 39 Steps at Fordham Victoria Hall from December 5 to 7. The cast is pictured in rehearsals. Picture: RACHAEL POLSOM

You may also want to watch:

Viva Theatre Company perform The 39 Steps at Fordham Victoria Hall from December 5 to 7. The cast is pictured in rehearsals. Picture: RACHAEL POLSOM Viva Theatre Company perform The 39 Steps at Fordham Victoria Hall from December 5 to 7. The cast is pictured in rehearsals. Picture: RACHAEL POLSOM

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Sutton women brave the shave and raise £460 for charity in support of friend following breast cancer diagnosis

Five friends from Sutton braved the shave to raise £460 for charity after one of them was diagnosed with breast cancer. Bonnie Clayton Keiller, Sorcha Rayner, Shelley Young, Britt Youket and Lucy Amos-John. Picture: OLIVER'S BARBER SHOP SUTTON

Village fights off proposals for 110 homes on 10 acre field for the second time in five years

Haddenham - the site that was proposed for 110 homes. The application has been rejected for the second time in five years. Picture; PLANNING FILES, ECDC

Man arrested after eight people rescued from back of a lorry

Man arrested after eight people rescued from back of a lorry

Man in court for burglary and theft in Ely, Cambridge and Littleport

Barry Clarke, 27, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of theft and two counts of burglary in connection with incidents which took place in Cambridge, Ely and Littleport between October 29 and November 12. Picture: TWITTER/POLICING EAST CAMBS

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Sutton women brave the shave and raise £460 for charity in support of friend following breast cancer diagnosis

Five friends from Sutton braved the shave to raise £460 for charity after one of them was diagnosed with breast cancer. Bonnie Clayton Keiller, Sorcha Rayner, Shelley Young, Britt Youket and Lucy Amos-John. Picture: OLIVER'S BARBER SHOP SUTTON

Village fights off proposals for 110 homes on 10 acre field for the second time in five years

Haddenham - the site that was proposed for 110 homes. The application has been rejected for the second time in five years. Picture; PLANNING FILES, ECDC

Man arrested after eight people rescued from back of a lorry

Man arrested after eight people rescued from back of a lorry

Man in court for burglary and theft in Ely, Cambridge and Littleport

Barry Clarke, 27, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of theft and two counts of burglary in connection with incidents which took place in Cambridge, Ely and Littleport between October 29 and November 12. Picture: TWITTER/POLICING EAST CAMBS

Latest from the Ely Standard

By election after £4,500 a year councillor quits - nine days after resigning £85,000 a year job as Cambridgeshire police and crime commissioner

In happier times, Jason Ablewhite welcoming his depuity Ray Bisby nearly two years ago, Mr Bisby is now about to become his interim replacement.

Six comic actors to play 128 characters as Viva perform The 39 Steps in Fordham

Viva Theatre Company perform The 39 Steps at Fordham Victoria Hall from December 5 to 7. The cast is pictured in rehearsals. Picture: RACHAEL POLSOM

Fewer trees in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire than in London

There are fewer trees in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire than in London according to a new study by environmental group Friends of the Earth. Pictured are the March Lions when they decided to brighten up the circular garden in West End Park in April. Picture: JOHN POTTER

The Ely and District Parkinson’s UK Support Group hear from trio of local speakers at November meeting in the city

Members of The Ely and District Parkinson’s UK Support Group were joined by a trio of local speakers at their monthly meeting in the city. Picture: Supplied

Sophie Eyers’ story told as police in launch 16-day domestic abuse campaign urging affected people to seek help

The story of Sophie Eyers (pictured) will be told as part of Cambridgeshire Police�s new 16-day domestic abuse campaign. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists