REVIEW: Viva Soham's production of The 39 Steps is live theatre at its best

PUBLISHED: 15:16 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 12 December 2019

Mike Rouse

Viva Soham’s production of The 39 Steps is live theatre at its best. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Archant

Viva's The 39 Steps has now finished its triumphant run at the Victoria Hall in Fordham.

If you were lucky enough to see it, you'll have witnessed a charismatic and energetic performance from Ben Clark with his left eyebrow attempting to upstage everyone.

There were also three wonderfully contrasting cameos from Jessica Wildman, Kerry Hibbert and Jenny Tayler-Surridge giving selfless support, singing delightfully and even treating us to Wilson and Keppel without Betty.

But for me Sam Gallop and David Tickner were simply astonishing in so many different roles; where did they get the energy for all those quick changes of clothes and characters?

The whole thing was a pure joy to observe, and demonstrated some great comedy acting.

Well done to Keith Gallois, Alison O'Connor and the entire supporting team for putting together an inventive and pace-y production. L

This show was live theatre at its best.

