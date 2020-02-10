Advanced search

Gallery

Soham's Viva Youth Theatre to bring Shrek the Musical to life at The Maltings in Ely

PUBLISHED: 11:31 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:21 10 February 2020

Soham-based Viva Youth Theatre will perform Shrek the Musical at The Maltings in Ely from March 3 to 7. Picture: BRIDGET HICKISH

Soham-based Viva Youth Theatre will perform Shrek the Musical at The Maltings in Ely from March 3 to 7. Picture: BRIDGET HICKISH

Archant

Forty members of Soham's Viva Youth Theatre group will bring the fairytale adventure of Shrek the Musical to life on stage in Ely next month.

Soham-based Viva Youth Theatre will perform Shrek the Musical at The Maltings in Ely from March 3 to 7. Picture: BRIDGET HICKISHSoham-based Viva Youth Theatre will perform Shrek the Musical at The Maltings in Ely from March 3 to 7. Picture: BRIDGET HICKISH

Having been in rehearsal since October 2019, the cast of young actors take the much-loved story to The Maltings from March 3 to 7.

The role of Shrek will be played by Dylan Cardwell who first joined Viva in 2011 to play an ensemble role in West Side Story at Ely Cathedral when he was 11-years-old.

He said: "It is definitely a challenge figuring out little mannerisms since he is an ogre- which isn't something I thought I'd ever play before this show! I do really enjoy singing Shrek's songs.'

Soham-based Viva Youth Theatre will perform Shrek the Musical at The Maltings in Ely from March 3 to 7. Picture: BRIDGET HICKISHSoham-based Viva Youth Theatre will perform Shrek the Musical at The Maltings in Ely from March 3 to 7. Picture: BRIDGET HICKISH

The show is produced and directed by Viva's founder Daniel Schumann, who said: "The cast have also been busy raising funds to support the show and it's many features.

"From volunteering in the Viva charity shop to holding bake sales at rehearsals - everyone has worked tirelessly to ensure the performance is as professional and iconic as possible."

James Wood, volunteer stage manager, said: "This show is absolutely bonkers - it's not every day one has to co-ordinate so many elements and illusions, but it's all fantastic fun."

Soham-based Viva Youth Theatre will perform Shrek the Musical at The Maltings in Ely from March 3 to 7. Eloise George plays Dragon and Aaron Lord is Donkey. Picture: BRIDGET HICKISHSoham-based Viva Youth Theatre will perform Shrek the Musical at The Maltings in Ely from March 3 to 7. Eloise George plays Dragon and Aaron Lord is Donkey. Picture: BRIDGET HICKISH

Aaron Lord, who plays Donkey, said he is "slightly apprehensive about swapping hands for hooves" but believes "it will be a fun challenge for me and the audience to experience".

The cast will be joined by a 12-piece orchestra under the musical direction of Richard Hayward (East of England Musical Theatre Orchestra).

Audience members will also be invited to have their photos taken with Shrek and his friends in a specially set up area of the foyer after the show each night.

Soham-based Viva Youth Theatre will perform Shrek the Musical at The Maltings in Ely from March 3 to 7. Picture: BRIDGET HICKISHSoham-based Viva Youth Theatre will perform Shrek the Musical at The Maltings in Ely from March 3 to 7. Picture: BRIDGET HICKISH

The show, written by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori, will be the first time that Shrek is performed in the area as the licence has only recently been made available to local groups following its run on Broadway and London's West End.

Shows start at 7.30pm and there is a 3pm matinee on Saturday 7 March. Refreshments will be available in the interval.

- Viva also have two upcoming audition events: auditions for Aladdin Jr are this Sunday (February 16) at the Performing Arts Centre, Soham Village College; this production is for children aged six to 12 and will be performed in May 2020 at Fordham Victoria Hall.

Soham-based Viva Youth Theatre will perform Shrek the Musical at The Maltings in Ely from March 3 to 7. Dylan Cardwell is Shrek. Picture: BRIDGET HICKISHSoham-based Viva Youth Theatre will perform Shrek the Musical at The Maltings in Ely from March 3 to 7. Dylan Cardwell is Shrek. Picture: BRIDGET HICKISH

You may also want to watch:

- Viva are also looking for more ensemble members for their big production of Andrew Lloyds Webber's epic musical Jesus Christ Superstar which will take place at St Andrew's Church, Soham this summer. Having largely cast the show before Christmas, the creative team are now looking for some more people to join their ensemble. Go along to Lodeside Hall, Soham Village College, on Sunday February 23 at 11am.

Tickets are available via www.ticketsource.co.uk/viva-arts or 01353 722228.

Soham-based Viva Youth Theatre will perform Shrek the Musical at The Maltings in Ely from March 3 to 7. Aaron Lord plays Donkey and Dylan Cardwell is Shrek. Picture: BRIDGET HICKISHSoham-based Viva Youth Theatre will perform Shrek the Musical at The Maltings in Ely from March 3 to 7. Aaron Lord plays Donkey and Dylan Cardwell is Shrek. Picture: BRIDGET HICKISH

Soham-based Viva Youth Theatre will perform Shrek the Musical at The Maltings in Ely from March 3 to 7. Zara Minns as Fiona and Michael Heslop as Lord Farquaad. Picture: BRIDGET HICKISHSoham-based Viva Youth Theatre will perform Shrek the Musical at The Maltings in Ely from March 3 to 7. Zara Minns as Fiona and Michael Heslop as Lord Farquaad. Picture: BRIDGET HICKISH

Soham-based Viva Youth Theatre will perform Shrek the Musical at The Maltings in Ely from March 3 to 7. Picture: BRIDGET HICKISHSoham-based Viva Youth Theatre will perform Shrek the Musical at The Maltings in Ely from March 3 to 7. Picture: BRIDGET HICKISH

Most Read

Lucky escape for driver of Audi A3 that left road and overturned outside house

Lucky to be alive: The driver of this Audi A3 escaped injury today after his car left the A1101 on a bend between Littleport and Welney and overturned in a ditch. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

There’s SNOW-WAY! First pictures as snow begins to settle in the Fens after Storm Ciara

First pictures of the snow arriving in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Ross Chapman

Cambridgeshire pub forced to remove ‘unsafe’ sign as Storm Ciara hits the county

The Fox pub in Burwell had their sign removed by firefighters after it became unsafe during Storm Ciara. Picture: Facebook/The Fox Burwell

Storm Ciara: Football club stand hit, trees blocking roads and hare coursers’ find its not a good day to go out

Storm Ciara: Damage to the stand at Wisbech Town FC. Picture; WISBECH TOWN FC

Soham’s Viva Youth Theatre to bring Shrek the Musical to life at The Maltings in Ely

Soham-based Viva Youth Theatre will perform Shrek the Musical at The Maltings in Ely from March 3 to 7. Picture: BRIDGET HICKISH

Most Read

Lucky escape for driver of Audi A3 that left road and overturned outside house

Lucky to be alive: The driver of this Audi A3 escaped injury today after his car left the A1101 on a bend between Littleport and Welney and overturned in a ditch. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

There’s SNOW-WAY! First pictures as snow begins to settle in the Fens after Storm Ciara

First pictures of the snow arriving in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Ross Chapman

Cambridgeshire pub forced to remove ‘unsafe’ sign as Storm Ciara hits the county

The Fox pub in Burwell had their sign removed by firefighters after it became unsafe during Storm Ciara. Picture: Facebook/The Fox Burwell

Storm Ciara: Football club stand hit, trees blocking roads and hare coursers’ find its not a good day to go out

Storm Ciara: Damage to the stand at Wisbech Town FC. Picture; WISBECH TOWN FC

Soham’s Viva Youth Theatre to bring Shrek the Musical to life at The Maltings in Ely

Soham-based Viva Youth Theatre will perform Shrek the Musical at The Maltings in Ely from March 3 to 7. Picture: BRIDGET HICKISH

Latest from the Ely Standard

Lucky escape for driver of Audi A3 that left road and overturned outside house

Lucky to be alive: The driver of this Audi A3 escaped injury today after his car left the A1101 on a bend between Littleport and Welney and overturned in a ditch. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

There’s SNOW-WAY! First pictures as snow begins to settle in the Fens after Storm Ciara

First pictures of the snow arriving in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Ross Chapman

HORSE RACING: Drama and awards aplenty at final Cottenham point-to-point meeting

Bomnay Moonstone with Archie Gubb and Little Galway Girl with Zak Kent. Picture: GARY MALKIN

Recruitment company Avocet Staffing open new office in Soham

A recruitment agency has opened an office in Soham just over a year since director Denis Green first came up with the idea. Pictured is Denis Green, Natasha Green, Sarah Fairhurst, Ginny Spinks and Jo Bodoin. Picture: MARK FAIRHURST

Have your say on how East Cambs Council can ‘get a better deal on alternative forms of transport’

Improving cycle routes, footpaths and bus services are the aims of a six-week consultation that hopes to “get a better deal on alternative forms of transport” for East Cambridgeshire. In October 2019 The 'Ely Zipper' bus service was improved thanks to additional funding and support from local councillors. Picture: Archant/Archive
Drive 24