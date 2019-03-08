Gallery

Viva Soham hit the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival with two musicals

Viva Soham hit the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival with two musicals. The cast will be performing A Slice of Saturday Night and Sister Act when they are in the city. Picture: RACHEL POLSOM. Archant

Viva Arts and Community Group are preparing to take two full scale comedy-musicals - A Slice of Saturday Night and Sister Act - to the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival this August.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Viva Soham hit the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival with two musicals. The cast will be performing A Slice of Saturday Night and Sister Act when they are in the city. Picture: RACHEL POLSOM. Viva Soham hit the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival with two musicals. The cast will be performing A Slice of Saturday Night and Sister Act when they are in the city. Picture: RACHEL POLSOM.

Over 70 people will be travelling together from Soham to Edinburgh including performers, musicians, backstage volunteers and creative professionals.

Both shows will play every day at the festival from Monday 12 until Saturday 17 August. The troupes also have performance slots reserved on the Royal Mile where they will be promoting their shows to the festival crowds.

The two shows will be performed in Soham throughout two weeks in July, to give the show teams a chance to perform their work before they hit the Fringe and to give local supporters a chance to enjoy the shows at home.

Viva Soham hit the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival with two musicals. The cast will be performing A Slice of Saturday Night and Sister Act when they are in the city. Picture: RACHEL POLSOM. Viva Soham hit the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival with two musicals. The cast will be performing A Slice of Saturday Night and Sister Act when they are in the city. Picture: RACHEL POLSOM.

The first of the two musicals, A Slice of Saturday Night, will be performed by Viva's young adult group and is a funny and nostalgic romp back to the swinging sixties.

The show is set in a nightclub where young love, teenage dreams, fashion and music are the order of the day.

It will be performed in a purpose built pop-up theatre inside the Ross Peers Sports Centre, Soham from July 11 to 13 at 7.30pm each night.

Viva Soham hit the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival with two musicals. The cast will be performing A Slice of Saturday Night and Sister Act when they are in the city. Picture: RACHEL POLSOM. Viva Soham hit the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival with two musicals. The cast will be performing A Slice of Saturday Night and Sister Act when they are in the city. Picture: RACHEL POLSOM.

The second musical, Sister Act, tells the story of disco diva Delores Van Cartier who is placed in protective custody, disguised as a nun in a convent.

Delores breathes new life into the choir and the community and is, quite frankly, hilarious while doing it.

You may also want to watch:

The show will be performed at St Andrew's Church, Soham from July 17 to 19 at 8pm each night. Both shows feature a live band.

Tickets can be booked via www.ticketsource.co.uk/viva-arts or by calling the Viva office on 01353 7222287.

To book tickets for the shows in Edinburgh, visit www.edfringe.com

Viva Soham hit the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival with two musicals. The cast will be performing A Slice of Saturday Night and Sister Act when they are in the city. Picture: RACHEL POLSOM. Viva Soham hit the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival with two musicals. The cast will be performing A Slice of Saturday Night and Sister Act when they are in the city. Picture: RACHEL POLSOM.

Viva Soham hit the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival with two musicals. The cast will be performing A Slice of Saturday Night and Sister Act when they are in the city. Picture: RACHEL POLSOM. Viva Soham hit the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival with two musicals. The cast will be performing A Slice of Saturday Night and Sister Act when they are in the city. Picture: RACHEL POLSOM.