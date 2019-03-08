Advanced search

Gallery

Viva Soham hit the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival with two musicals

PUBLISHED: 12:29 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:29 27 June 2019

Viva Soham hit the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival with two musicals. The cast will be performing A Slice of Saturday Night and Sister Act when they are in the city. Picture: RACHEL POLSOM.

Viva Soham hit the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival with two musicals. The cast will be performing A Slice of Saturday Night and Sister Act when they are in the city. Picture: RACHEL POLSOM.

Archant

Viva Arts and Community Group are preparing to take two full scale comedy-musicals - A Slice of Saturday Night and Sister Act - to the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival this August.

Viva Soham hit the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival with two musicals. The cast will be performing A Slice of Saturday Night and Sister Act when they are in the city. Picture: RACHEL POLSOM.Viva Soham hit the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival with two musicals. The cast will be performing A Slice of Saturday Night and Sister Act when they are in the city. Picture: RACHEL POLSOM.

Over 70 people will be travelling together from Soham to Edinburgh including performers, musicians, backstage volunteers and creative professionals.

Both shows will play every day at the festival from Monday 12 until Saturday 17 August. The troupes also have performance slots reserved on the Royal Mile where they will be promoting their shows to the festival crowds.

The two shows will be performed in Soham throughout two weeks in July, to give the show teams a chance to perform their work before they hit the Fringe and to give local supporters a chance to enjoy the shows at home.

Viva Soham hit the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival with two musicals. The cast will be performing A Slice of Saturday Night and Sister Act when they are in the city. Picture: RACHEL POLSOM.Viva Soham hit the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival with two musicals. The cast will be performing A Slice of Saturday Night and Sister Act when they are in the city. Picture: RACHEL POLSOM.

The first of the two musicals, A Slice of Saturday Night, will be performed by Viva's young adult group and is a funny and nostalgic romp back to the swinging sixties.

The show is set in a nightclub where young love, teenage dreams, fashion and music are the order of the day.

It will be performed in a purpose built pop-up theatre inside the Ross Peers Sports Centre, Soham from July 11 to 13 at 7.30pm each night.

Viva Soham hit the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival with two musicals. The cast will be performing A Slice of Saturday Night and Sister Act when they are in the city. Picture: RACHEL POLSOM.Viva Soham hit the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival with two musicals. The cast will be performing A Slice of Saturday Night and Sister Act when they are in the city. Picture: RACHEL POLSOM.

The second musical, Sister Act, tells the story of disco diva Delores Van Cartier who is placed in protective custody, disguised as a nun in a convent.

Delores breathes new life into the choir and the community and is, quite frankly, hilarious while doing it.

You may also want to watch:

The show will be performed at St Andrew's Church, Soham from July 17 to 19 at 8pm each night. Both shows feature a live band.

Tickets can be booked via www.ticketsource.co.uk/viva-arts or by calling the Viva office on 01353 7222287.

To book tickets for the shows in Edinburgh, visit www.edfringe.com

Viva Soham hit the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival with two musicals. The cast will be performing A Slice of Saturday Night and Sister Act when they are in the city. Picture: RACHEL POLSOM.Viva Soham hit the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival with two musicals. The cast will be performing A Slice of Saturday Night and Sister Act when they are in the city. Picture: RACHEL POLSOM.

Viva Soham hit the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival with two musicals. The cast will be performing A Slice of Saturday Night and Sister Act when they are in the city. Picture: RACHEL POLSOM.Viva Soham hit the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival with two musicals. The cast will be performing A Slice of Saturday Night and Sister Act when they are in the city. Picture: RACHEL POLSOM.

Viva Soham hit the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival with two musicals. The cast will be performing A Slice of Saturday Night and Sister Act when they are in the city. Picture: RACHEL POLSOM.Viva Soham hit the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival with two musicals. The cast will be performing A Slice of Saturday Night and Sister Act when they are in the city. Picture: RACHEL POLSOM.

Most Read

Proposed bid for government funding to unlock A10 dualling between Cambridge and Ely backed by Mayor Palmer

The A10 between Ely and Cambridge is one of the main priorities of Mayor James Palmer. He hopes it will be dualled. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Life sentence for murderer who strangled his wife

Robert Simpson-Scott will be sentenced at The Old Bailey in London on Thursday

Work gets underway on new warehouse in Ely for Déanta’s expansion

Deanta UK Continues Expansion at Lancaster Way Business Park in Ely. MP Lucy Frazer was in attendance as work get underway. Picture: DEANTA

‘This is a national treasure’: 5,000-year-old fossilised oak tree discovered near Ely in 2012 will be turned into iconic table

Giant 13.4 metre 5,000 year old oak found in Ely fens

Bowls tournament organised by grandmothers as a thank-you for saving granddaughter’s life raises £2,234 for Addenbrooke’s intensive care unit

Charity bowls tournament held at Ely Beet Social Club raises more than £2,000 for the intensive care unit at Addenbrooke’s Hospital: Alec Winters, Sue Piper, Chloe Moulding, Val Moulding and Gerald Moulding at the bowls tournament, which was held at Ely Beet Social Club. The team at the Addenbrooke's intensive care unit are pictured with the cheque. Picture: FAMILY.

Most Read

Proposed bid for government funding to unlock A10 dualling between Cambridge and Ely backed by Mayor Palmer

The A10 between Ely and Cambridge is one of the main priorities of Mayor James Palmer. He hopes it will be dualled. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Life sentence for murderer who strangled his wife

Robert Simpson-Scott will be sentenced at The Old Bailey in London on Thursday

Work gets underway on new warehouse in Ely for Déanta’s expansion

Deanta UK Continues Expansion at Lancaster Way Business Park in Ely. MP Lucy Frazer was in attendance as work get underway. Picture: DEANTA

‘This is a national treasure’: 5,000-year-old fossilised oak tree discovered near Ely in 2012 will be turned into iconic table

Giant 13.4 metre 5,000 year old oak found in Ely fens

Bowls tournament organised by grandmothers as a thank-you for saving granddaughter’s life raises £2,234 for Addenbrooke’s intensive care unit

Charity bowls tournament held at Ely Beet Social Club raises more than £2,000 for the intensive care unit at Addenbrooke’s Hospital: Alec Winters, Sue Piper, Chloe Moulding, Val Moulding and Gerald Moulding at the bowls tournament, which was held at Ely Beet Social Club. The team at the Addenbrooke's intensive care unit are pictured with the cheque. Picture: FAMILY.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Viva Soham hit the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival with two musicals

Viva Soham hit the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival with two musicals. The cast will be performing A Slice of Saturday Night and Sister Act when they are in the city. Picture: RACHEL POLSOM.

Specialist dog Izzy to launch ADHD book and she requires your help

Izzy with owner of the K9 Project, Chris Kent. Picture: CHRIS KENT

REVIEW: An enchanted Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson at Cambridge Arts Theatre - still charming us after all these years

Sir Michael Parkinson

Life sentence for murderer who strangled his wife

Robert Simpson-Scott will be sentenced at The Old Bailey in London on Thursday

Crime commissioner’s cash boost for Wisbech Volunteer Police Cadets

Wisbech Volunteer Police Cadets with Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite at the Youth and Community Fund celebration event. Picture: CLARE TEVLIN.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists